Custom Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 Is A Meteor 350 Converted To Bobber

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Cruiser modified into a Bobber-style bike named ‘Shotgun 350’ looks really promising

We all know that Royal Enfield is currently working on a 350cc bobber based on the Classic 350 and it has been spied multiple times on the Indian roads. Likely to carry the Shotgun 350 moniker, the launch of the two-wheeler is still a good time away. In the latest development, a modified bobber motorcycle based on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has caught our attention and it has been named ‘Shotgun 350’.

The USA-based custom bike maker Baxter Cycle is behind this modification and it has nothing to do with the Royal Enfield’s official Classic 350-based bobber Shotgun 350. The modification expert got hold of a stock Meteor 350 and converted it into a bobber by making some design changes.

While Royal Enfield is developing the official Shotgun 350 bobber based on the Classic 350, the company took a different approach in its 650cc line-up where the Super Meteor 650’s platform was used to develop the Shotgun 650. Baxter Cycle has also taken a similar approach and the final product speaks a lot about the detailed modification work.

To begin with, the 19-inch front wheel has been replaced by a 17-inch unit to better suit the bobber character. The small visor has also been added to the package which seems to be lifted from the Royal Enfield’s official accessory store. In addition to this, the front forks now sport rubber gaiters and it helps to enhance the overall appeal. The custom bike maker has also installed a wider handlebar, however, the footpeg position remains unchanged. The front mudguard has also been shortened and it is going well with the bike’s overall stance.

The pillion seat is replaced by a luggage mount and it seems to be fitted with a metal plate. Other prominent changes on board the Shotgun 350 include new bar end mirrors, a blacked-out paint theme, YSS black aluminium rear shockers and more. One of the major changes in the Meteor 350 is the replaced exhaust which is now a peashooter unit from the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Several subtle changes here and there have given a new bobber identity to the Meteor 350 and the modifications appear very natural, thereby giving the appeal of a factory job. The familiar 349cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque continues to power the modified Royal Enfield ‘Shotgun 350’.