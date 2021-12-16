CSD Price List Of Tata Punch Is Out, Upto 1.05 Lakh Cheaper

Tata Punch micro-SUV is more affordable by around Rs. 1 lakh in defence stores (CSD) compared to regular Tata dealerships

Tata Motors launched the Punch in India in October this year, and its sales performance has been impressively strong since. The micro-SUV is quite competitively priced in our market, from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which makes it a brilliant value-for-money product.

Well, CSD prices are more affordable than the regular prices, which makes the Punch an even better deal if you have access to defence stores. In case you were wondering how lower the CSD prices are, check out the table provided below. The complete ex-showroom prices list has been provided there.

Tata Punch is available with a single engine option in India – a 1.2-litre, natural aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor. This powerplant can generate a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

There are plenty of features and equipment on offer on the Tata micro-SUV. These include projector headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, semi-digital instrument cluster (with 7-inch MID), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, puddle lamps, rain-sensing wipers, etc.

Also, iRA connected car tech is available as an add-on package on the top-spec ‘Creative’ trim. It should also be noted that despite being a budget car, the Punch is one of the safest cars on sale in India, with a 5-star adult safety rating and a child 4-star safety by Global NCAP.

Tata Punch CSD price list vs regular price list Variant Ex-showroom CSD price Regular ex-showroom price Pure Rs. 4,86,631 Rs. 5,49,000 Adventure Rs. 5,66,406 Rs. 6,39,000 Accomplish Rs. 6,46,182 Rs. 7,29,000 Creative Rs. 7,52,550 Rs. 8,49,000 Adventure AMT Rs. 6,19,590 Rs. 6,99,000 Accomplish AMT Rs. 6,99,366 Rs. 7,89,000 Creative AMT Rs. 8,05,733 Rs. 9,09,000

Tata Motors is expected to add more engine options to the Punch range, likely a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit. A test model of the Punch diesel was recently spotted testing in India, thus hinting at an imminent launch, likely in the coming months.