Creon & Zeppelin Could Be Next Big Launches From TVS Motors

The Creon would go on to become TVS’ second fully-electric scooter, while the Zeppelin would spawn off a 220 cc cruiser to compete against the Bajaj Avenger

TVS continues to be one of the best-selling manufacturers in the country, and the homegrown automaker currently offers a range of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and an electric scooter in the market. In a bid to increase its market share in the country, TVS continues to explore new mass market segments from time to time.

The Indian manufacturer is currently working on two big launches, which will be a production-ready version of the Creon scooter, as well as the Zeppelin cruiser motorcycle. Talking about the Creon first, TVS had showcased its concept at the 2018 Auto Expo as an electric scooter. At that time, the company had also announced collaboration with Intel for the development of electric and hybrid products.

The manufacturer launched its first fully-electric scooter iQube in January this year, at a starting price of Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom); which makes it a premium offering. The iQube has a range of 75 km on a full charge, while the Creon concept was claimed to have a 80 km driving range, while it was also claimed that the e-scooter will be able to sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in just 5.1 seconds.

The Zeppelin crusier concept was also showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, and TVS was previously reported to be working on two different motorcycles based on the said concept. The concept came equipped with a full LED headlamp and an LED tail lamp, and we expect the production-ready version to get all-LED lighting as well. Apart from that, the Zeppelin cruiser will also likely sport a long-ish fuel tank, along with a lowered single-piece seat.

The TVS Zeppelin concept was showcased with a 220 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine, and the production-ready model will also likely be offered with the same engine. The cruiser bike will be directly pitted against the Bajaj Avenger 220, however, the Zeppelin could carry a slightly premium price tag over the former. The expected ex-showroom price of the Zeppelin is Rs 1.20 lakh.

While TVS is yet to confirm the news about either of the Creon e-scooter, and the Zeppelin cruiser, we expect the manufacturer to showcase both the products this year itself, followed by a launch later.