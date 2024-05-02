Cost Cutting In Upcoming Affordable Bajaj Chetak Electric: Details

Reportedly, the upcoming affordable version of the Bajaj Chetak Electric will get several downgrades to achieve a competitive price; Launch Soon

Bajaj Auto India is all set to launch a more affordable version of its popular electric scooter, the Chetak. Due for a launch this month, the e-scooter was recently showcased to the dealers and the pictures from the event were leaked online, revealing some essential details about the upcoming electric scooter. The spy shots highlighted the cost-cutting measures Bajaj has taken to achieve a competitive selling price.

Before moving ahead, it is important to note that removal of features and downgrading the equipment is a common practice by manufacturers in order to introduce an affordable version of their flagship products. These affordable offerings help the brand to cater to a larger customer base, resulting in better sales volume, thereby taking advantage of economies of scale.

In the case of Bajaj Chetak, it features a bright blue paint scheme and keen eyes can spot the mediocre fit and finish. While the colour will appeal to the youth, there are chances that the overall quality may not appeal to you. In addition to this, the all-black steel wheels are quite evident and Bajaj will save major cost here, as steel wheels are relatively cheaper to manufacture. Moreover, the two-wheeler can be seen with drum brakes at both ends which hint at an affordable price tag.

Talking about the features, the TFT instrument cluster in the top-spec Premium variant of the Bajaj Chetak has been replaced by a rather simple-looking monochrome LCD display. The affordable Chetak EV will get two deep cubby holes in place of a lockable glove box.

The keyless ignition system has also been given a miss to keep the costs in check and you can expect a conventional physical key. The powertrain details of the upcoming affordable Chetak e-scooter are not available as of now, however, we expect it to borrow the battery pack from the Chetak Urbane which uses a 2.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 113 kilometres on a single charge.

Bajaj will not be prioritising the performance with the affordable version of Chetak. Instead, the focus will be to deliver maximum range. As for the pricing of the affordable Bajaj Chetak is concerned, we expect a sticker cost of under Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).