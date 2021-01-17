Compact SUVs Jan 2021 Prices – Brezza, Sonet, Venue, Magnite, XUV300

The newly-launched Nissan Magnite is currently the most affordable sub-4-metre SUV available in the Indian market

SUVs (compact SUVs in particular) have become extremely popular in the Indian market. Buyers are steadily gaining interest in small crossovers, and as a result, the competition is heavy in this segment. There are currently nine sub-4-metre SUVs on sale in India, and here, we shall compare them all in terms of pricing.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the overall best-selling vehicle in this segment, currently priced from Rs. 7.34 lakh to Rs. 11.40 lakh. It is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which delivers a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm. It also gets a mild-hybrid system, but only on the automatic variants.

Its biggest competitor currently is the Kia Sonet, which is available with multiple engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol – along with multiple transmission choices. It is priced from Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 13.19, which is the widest price margin in his segment. Its cousin, Hyundai Venue, is also available with the same three engine options, although the transmission options differ a little, and its price ranges from Rs. 6.75 lakh to Rs. 11.65 lakh.

Sub-4-Metre SUV Price List – January 2021 Model Price Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 7.34 lakh to Rs. 11.40 lakh Kia Sonet Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 13.19 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs. 6.75 lakh to Rs. 11.65 lakh Tata Nexon Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 12.70 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Rs. 8.40 lakh to Rs. 11.30 lakh Mahindra XUV300 Rs. 7.95 lakh to Rs. 12.30 lakh Ford EcoSport Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 11.49 lakh Honda WR-V Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 11.05 lakh Nissan Magnite Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.59 lakh

Tata Nexon, priced from Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 12.70 lakh, gets two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel. The former is good for 120 PS and 170 Nm, while the latter generates 110 PS and 260 Nm. As for Toyota Urban Cruiser, it is a rebadged version of the Maruti Brezza, and gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS and 138 Nm), with mild-hybrid assistance on AT variants. Its price ranges from Rs. 8.40 lakh to Rs. 11.30 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300 is available with 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol (110 PS/200 Nm) and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel (115 PS/300 Nm) powerplant options, and is priced between Rs. 7.95 lakh and Rs. 12.30 lakh. Ford EcoSport, priced from Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 11.49 lakh, gets two engine choices as well – a 1.5-litre petrol unit (123 PS/149 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (100 PS/215 Nm).

On the Honda WR-V, buyers can choose between a 1.2-litre petrol mill (90 PS and 110 Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor (99 PS and 200 Nm). The newest addition to this segment, the Nissan Magnite, can be had with either a 1.0-litre petrol engine (73 PS and 96 Nm) or a turbocharged version of the same 1.0L engine (100 PS and 152 Nm). The WR-V is priced from Rs. 8.49 lakh to Rs. 11.05 lakh, while the Magnite costs between Rs. 5.49 lakh and Rs. 9.59 lakh.

*All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi