Compact SUV Sales In Nov 2019 – Vitara Brezza On Top, Venue No. 2

The Vitara Brezza continued to lead the segment for the third straight month from Hyundai Venue as the rivalry between them gets intensified

In the compact SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki India Limited had the Vitara Brezza topping the charts for the third consecutive month. The largest carmaker in the country has been offering a good deal of discounts with the Vitara Brezza and it should have helped in the SUV getting back to the top of the table.

The Vitara Brezza is having a hard time since the launch of the Hyundai Venue. Priced from Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and offered in three engine choices, the Venue has certainly taken the fight to the Vitara Brezza that led the segment for more than three years. Introduced midway through this year, the Venue has several segment-first features to boast about.

Key among which is the Blue Link connectivity and an upmarket interior loaded with new features and technologies. The Brezza managed to garner a total of 12,033 units in November 2019 as against 14,378 units during the same month last year with Year-on-Year negative growth of 16 per cent.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (-16%) 12,033 14,378 2. Hyundai Venue 9,665 New Launch 3. Tata Nexon (-19%) 3,437 4,224 4. Ford EcoSport (+4%) 2,822 2,724 5. Mahindra XUV 300 2,224 New Launch 6. Honda WR-V (-74%) 721 2,786 7. Mahindra TUV 300 (-31%) 683 99

The Venue, on the other hand, wasn’t far away as it posted 9,665 units last month. The Nexon ended up as the third most sold compact SUV in India in November as 3,437 units were retailed against 4,224 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with YoY volume drop of 19 per cent.

Tata is preparing a facelift for the Nexon and it should arrive in the coming months. It gets updated front fascia akin to the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy while an all-electric version of the Nexon will be launched in early 2020. Ford’s top-selling model in India, the EcoSport, finished fourth in its segment last month with a total of 2,822 units.

The Blue Oval recorded 4 per cent YoY sales increase as 2,724 units were sold in November 2018. The XUV300, launched in mid-February 2019, registered 2,224 units and is facing healthy competition from Venue and Nexon. The WR-V endured 721 units with YoY de-growth of 74 per cent while the TUV300 completed the table with 31 per cent sales decline as only 683 units were sold last month.