Compact Hatchbacks Posted 48% Sales Growth In Sep 2020

While SUVs are gaining popularity by the day, the Indian market is still dominated by hatchbacks, and September 2020 sales further proved this fact

The compact hatchback segment became the largest segment in the entire Indian market in terms of volume, and as of now, the said segment contributes to over 24 per cent of all the cars sold in the country. The said segment actually recorded one of the highest year-on-year positive growth in the month of September 2020, i.e. 48 per cent!

The Maruti Suzuki Swift emerged as the segment leader with a total of 22,643 units sold last month. This not only helped Maruti Suzuki become the best-selling car in this space, but the hatchback was also the top-selling car in the entire Indian market. Maruti Swift posted a YoY growth of 75 per cent.

Its sibling Wagon R finished second on this list with a total of 17,581 units sold in September 2020. The third position was secured by the Hyundai Grand i10, which includes both the previous-gen Grand i10 as well as its successor, the Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai managed to sell a total of 10,385 units of the hatchback last month, both generations combined.

Here is the complete list of sales numbers of all the compact hatchbacks currently available in the Indian market, take a look –

Compact Hatchback Units sold in September 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift 22,643 2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 17,581 3. Hyundai Grand i10 10,385 4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio 7,250 5. Tata Tiago 6,080 6. Maruti Suzuki Ignis 3,318 7. Hyundai Santro 3,034 8. Ford Figo 213 9. Datsun Go 55

Next is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, 7,250 units of which were shipped to Indian buyers last month. The said car also recorded a 75 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to September 2019. The Tata Tiago took the fifth spot with a total of 6,080 units sold in the said month.

The sixth and seventh positions were secured by the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Hyundai Santro respectively, and both the compact hatchbacks registered a sale of over 3,000 units last month. The Ford Figo came in at eighth with 213 units sold, while Datsun Go finished last on this list with just 55 units to its name in September 2020.