Classic Legends To Revive Yezdi Brand In India On January 13

Yezdi’s 2022 range is expected to boast an Adventure motorcycle along with a scrambler and a cruiser to rival Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350

Classic Legends brought the Jawa brand back in late 2018 with a trio of motorcycles and only a few weeks ago the rebirth of the BSA Motorcycles was announced with the Gold Star 650 roadster. Another famed motorcycle maker coming under Mahindra-backed Classic Legends is the Yezdi and it looks like the return date has been set in stone.

In a press release, Classic Legends has announced that it is gearing up to kickstart the new year on a high note as something is up on the sleeves on January 13, 2022. While the Yezdi name has not been mentioned, it will more likely be the case as the Yezdi range of motorcycles was spotted testing and undisguised pictures were also snapped during a TVC shoot.

Yezdi’s comeback has been teased since last month and official social media profiles are alive and kicking. In a similar fashion to Jawa, the Yezdi brand will more likely recommence its innings after decades of absence with three motorcycles. Since the Roadking name has been trademarked, it could be utilised on the upcoming cruiser or the scrambler.

A couple of days ago, Yezdi released a teaser video saying ‘Another resurrection coming soon’ and the silhouette inspired by a matrix theme indicates that it could be a cruiser. It may rival the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The dual-purpose adv, on the other hand, will compete against Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure.

The Yezdi scrambler may lock horns against Jawa 42 2.1, Honda CB350 RS and the forthcoming Royal Enfield Hunter. From the leaked image, we can confirm that the Yezdi Adventure boasts long-travel suspension, spoked wheels, a tall windscreen, upright handlebars, block pattern tyres and so on.

The Roadking cruiser features relaxed footpegs, a tall set handlebar, a slim fuel tank, a round-shaped headlamp and tail lamp, low seating position, telescopic front forks, twin-sided rear shocks, etc. As for the performance, a 334 cc liquid-cooled Fi engine from Perak could be utilised with lower power and torque ratings compared to the Perak.