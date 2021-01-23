Citroen’s First Dealership Ready In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Brand’s Launch

Citroen will be opening ten dealerships in India, dubbed ‘La Maison Citroen’, before the launch of the C5 Aircross

French carmaker Citroen is all set to enter the Indian market, expectedly during March 2021. The brand’s first showroom is ready in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and the company is planning to open a total of 10 dealerships before the launch of its first product in India, the C5 Aircross. Citroen’s dealerships will be named ‘La Maison Citroen’, French for ‘Home of Citroen’.

Citroen’s first dealership in India is spread over an area of 4,000 sq. ft., with a large glass facade at the front and a large screen outside, to attract customers. The interior decor consists of warm colours, with generous use of wood, to make sure the showroom looks attractive. There’s a dedicated waiting room, and a separate delivery bay as well, along with a Citroënist Café to hang out.

The showroom employs the brand’s ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and phygital philosophies – combining physical and digital aspects together. Apart from physical vehicles being present, there’s also a digital 3D configurator with a large screen, which will allow potential customers to build their car virtually.

The company will also offer the option for home maintenance, called ‘Service on Wheels’, along with pan-India road-side assistance to all its customers. This should add convenience to the overall ownership experience. The other nine initial dealerships, in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Cochin, will follow the same philosophy described above.

The dealership will also have a vintage/classic Citroen vehicle on the floor, alongside other display cars. The brand will showcase its rich heritage to all its potential customers, in hopes of building a strong brand image. There will be a virtual museum as well, which can be accessed via one of the screens inside the dealerships, that will further delve into the brand’s history.

Citroen India’s maiden offering, the C5 Aircross, will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. This motor can generate a peak power of 180 PS, and will come mated to an 8-speed gearbox. The vehicle will be brought to our market as a CKD import, and its price is expected to soar around the Rs. 30 lakh mark. The vehicle will be unveiled on February 1, 2021, and is expected to go on sale this March.