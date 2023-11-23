Citroen SUVs Get Year-End Offers Of Upto Rs. 2 Lakh

Citroen India intensifies its year-end offers, providing substantial benefits, extended warranty, and free fuel on C3 and C3 Aircross models

In a strategic move to elevate its market presence and clear stock for the upcoming year, Citroen India has intensified its year-end offers on the C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV. The French automaker, currently establishing its footprint in the Indian market, is providing benefits worth up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. The promotional offers are available until December 31, 2023.

As part of these attractive benefits, customers purchasing the C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross will not only enjoy a lucrative discount, but will also receive a complimentary 5-year extended warranty, underlining Citroen’s commitment to customer satisfaction. Additionally, a noteworthy inclusion is the provision of free fuel for one year, further sweetening the deal.

Want something more premium? Well, the Citroen C5 Aircross also gets some exciting offers and deals, worth up to Rs. 2 lakh, valid until November 30, 2023. Considering that the biggest criticism of the C5 Aircross was its price, Citroen’s alluring deals could turn the tides around and get people to take note of the SUV.

This initiative aligns with Citroen’s larger strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, where it faces the challenge of being a newcomer among established players. The C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross, both built on the CMP modular platform, aim to cater to the diverse preferences of Indian consumers.

The C3, officially introduced as a “hatchback with a twist”, competes with compact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Seltos, Renault Kiger, etc. It is also a rival to premium hatchbacks like Baleno, Altroz, and i20. Its price ranges from Rs. 6.16 to Rs. 8.80 lakh, making it the most affordable offering in Citroen India’s lineup.

The C3 Aircross is larger, and it competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, etc. The SUV is priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 12.54 lakh. Citroen C5 Aircross is much more premium compared to its siblings. Its direct competitors include the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the top trims of Jeep Compass. It is priced from Rs. 36.91 lakh to Rs. 37.67 lakh.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi. Please contact your nearest dealership for the terms and conditions for the available discounts.