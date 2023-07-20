Citroen India To Launch Hyundai Creta & Honda City Rivals Next

Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross next month in India and it will likely be followed by a midsize crossover in 2024

Citroen debuted in India with the C5 Aircross in 2021 and it was followed by the entry-level C3 compact hatchback. Over the last two years, the French brand has been expanding its reach and its portfolio will further be strengthened with the arrival of the C3 Aircross midsize SUV next month while the C3X has been caught testing for the first time. More in-depth information here:

1. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Unveiled towards the end of April 2023, the prices of the Citroen C3 Aircross will be announced sometime next month. It will be made available in both five- and seven-seater layouts and will be based on the same CMP platform as the C3. The heavily localised architecture and the apparent cost-cutting measures meant that it is expected to be priced aggressively.

The Citroen C3 Aircross will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, etc. It will be powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing around 110 PS. It will be paired only with a six-speed manual transmission and an AT might join the lineup later.

2. Citroen C3X Crossover:

The company looks to have commenced testing the C3X based on the upcoming C3 Aircross on public roads. It could be launched sometime next year and will have a lot in common with its midsize SUV sibling including the body panels, underpinnings and powertrain. It will have a fastback roofline and the rear end will have a different design compared to the C3 Aircross.

The prototype appeared to be in its initial stages of testing but it will boast the familiar quirky styling the brand has been known for. Compared to the C3 Aircross, it could get a different look interior theme and surface materials but the features list could largely remain similar. The 1.2L turbo petrol mill will likely be the only engine option.

It is expected to take on Honda City, recently launched new-gen Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and could carry an aggressive price tag.