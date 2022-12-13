Citroen eC3 Electric Hatchback Teased For The 1st Time, Launch Soon

Citroen eC3 will likely be positioned in the Rs. 10-12 lakh range (ex-showroom) upon arrival sometime next month

Citroen India has released the first teaser image confirming that the electric version of the C3 hatchback will be called the eC3. More official details about the product will be revealed soon by the brand. It will become the French manufacturer’s third offering in the domestic market upon likely launch sometime next month.

The Citroen eC3 will be manufactured at the company’s production base in Tamil Nadu and it has already been spotted testing a few times. It will have charging port mounted just above the front fender and will likely be positioned in the Rs. 10-12 lakh range (ex-showroom) to compete directly against Tata Tiago EV.

The electrified hatch will become the first EV from Citroen for India and it will have several commonalities with the regular IC-engined C3 mainly on the inside and out. The front fascia is expected to not get big changes judging by the spy images but the inclusion of a shut-off front grille will be welcoming to help differentiate itself from the ICE model.

But the overall silhouette and the interior features will likely be carried over. We can expect Citroen to bring in new exterior colour schemes and unique colour-coordinated bits on the inside to aid customers differentiate between the ICE and EV variants. It is expected to have a battery pack capacity of 30.2 kWh and it could use LFP cells from Svolt.

It will be equipped with a 3.3 kW onboard AC charger while CCS2 fast charging support will also be provided. Citroen will increase the local content of the eC3 down the line with more Indian suppliers involved. The single electric motor setup in the five-seater could be capable of a maximum power output of 86 hp and 143 Nm.

Inside the cabin, the manual gear lever will be replaced by a drive controller but no other significant revisions are likely in terms of the overall dashboard layout, centre console positioning and the shape of the AC vents. The brand could target a total production volume of 25,000 units per year for India and export markets combined.