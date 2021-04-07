Citroen C5 Aircross Launched In India From Rs. 29.90 Lakh

Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing around 177 PS maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque

Citroen India has forayed into the domestic market officially with the launch of its first vehicle, the C5 Aircross today. Priced at Rs. 29.90 lakh for the Feel trim, it goes up to Rs. 31.90 lakh for the range-topping Shine variant (both prices, ex-showroom) (Rs. 30.40 lakh for dual-tone Feel trim). The premium crossover will be sold across the ten dealerships established based on the La Maison concept.

The French manufacturer has brought in the C5 Aircross to rival Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, VW T-Roc, upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan and the likes. Dubbed the ‘comfort class SUV’, Citroen banks on the progressive hydraulic suspension to offer superior ride quality and it acts as the major USP of the C5 Aircross and it will play a key role in setting up a premium brand image.

It is retailed in seven colour options including three two-tone themes with black finished roof Pearl White + White with black roof, Cumulus Grey + Grey with black roof, Tijuca Blue + Blue with black roof and Perla Nera Black. On the outside, the five-seater comes with matte black upper front grille, halogen headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, cornering fog lamps up front.

Elsewhere, you could also find the 18-inch dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels, LED taillamp and chromed dual exhaust outlets in the Feel trim. Both the trim levels features identical equipment except for a few additions like powered tailgate, LED headlamps and panoramic sunroof in the top-end Shine model and they pack of an assortment of goodies inside the cabin.

Citroen has followed the typical clean looking body profile with the C5 Aircross and is in line with the styling adopted globally. The split headlamp cluster with LED DRLs, chrome lined Citroen emblem, faux air scoops, black cladding all around, sloping roofline, prominent roof rails, wraparound LED tail lamps, roof integrated spoiler, sporty exhaust, etc.

S.No Citroen C5 Aircross Dimensions Units In mm 1. Length 4,500 mm 2. Width 1,969 mm 3. Height 1,710 mm 4. Wheelbase 2,730 mm 5. Ground Clearance 230 mm

S.No Citroen C5 Aircross Specs Units 1. Engine 2.0L diesel 2. Power 177 PS 3. Torque 400 Nm 4. Gearbox eight speed AT

The interior is loaded with features and premium amenities including Grained leather/cloth upholstery, power adjustable driver seat, six-way adjustable front passenger seat, three independent rear seats with slide, recline and fold function, front console armrest with cupholders, double laminated front windows, alloy pedals, and adjustable front and rear headrests.

An eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, six-speaker audio, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, air quality system with filters, push button engine stop/start, heated Outside Rear View Mirrors, rain sensing wipers, reversing camera, a large 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, keyless entry with smart key and park assist also available.

On the safety front, the Citroen C5 Aircross gets six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, EPB, blind spot monitoring, traction control, front and rear parking sensors, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), HDC (Hill Descent Control), HSA (Hill Start Assist), driver tiredness warning, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and rear windshield defogger.

As for the performance, the premium five-seater crossover uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 177 PS and 400 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission and helps in delivering a claimed fuel efficient of 18.6 kmpl.

The C5 Aircross is brought into the country via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and it will be followed by a heavily localised CC21 compact SUV based on the CMP platform. It will be the first major volume assault from the company and a number of new products are waiting in the pipeline for near future as well.