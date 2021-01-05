Citroen C5 Aircross All Set To Make Its Indian Debut On February 1

The Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine upon its arrival, and will rival the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in India

French automaker Groupe PSA is all set to re-enter the Indian market, but this time around with the Citroen brand. The first Citroen car that will hit the Indian shores is the C5 Aircross SUV, which was initially expected to be launched last year, however, the manufacturer ended up postponing the launch.

Now, Citroen has confirmed that the C5 Aircross is ready to make its Indian debut on February 1, 2021 via a virtual product briefing. While a launch date is yet to be ascertained, we expect the C5 Aircross to hit the markets in March. The Citroen C5 Aircross has been spied testing on Indian roads numerous times, while Citroen has also revealed some information about the upcoming India-spec SUV in the past.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform, which is also used by other brands in foreign markets like Peugeot and DS Automobiles. The SUV measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, stands 1,670 mm tall, has a 2,730 mm long wheelbase and 230 mm of ground clearance.

The car will likely come equipped with features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a hands-free tailgate, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and so on. On the safety front, expect Citroen to equip the SUV with multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors as well as electronic stability control.

Powering the Citroen C5 Aircross will likely be a 2.0-litre diesel engine with a max power output of around 180 PS and a 400 Nm peak torque rating. Transmission options could include a 6-speed MT, as well as an optional 8-speed auto. No petrol powertrain is expected to be offered with the SUV at launch, however, could be brought in later.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to be priced between Rs 25 – 30 lakh, and will go on to rival the likes of the Jeep Compass as well as the Hyundai Tucson in the Indian market, apart from other similarly priced SUVs.