Citroen C3 Two-Tone Colour Spotted Testing; Launch Likely Soon

Citroen C3 compact SUV is underpinned by the heavily localised CMP platform and it will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

Citroen India debuted in the domestic market with the launch of the C5 Aircross last year and up next, the more compact C3 will be introduced. Spotted testing several times over the last few months, the Citroen C3 is expected to be launched in India in the coming months and it will sit in the volume-based sub-four-metre SUV segment.

Here we have added spy shots of the dual-tone Citroen C3 prototype which was caught on camera testing on a highway near Erode, Tamil Nadu. The Citroen C3 made its global debut late last year and the India-spec version will have plenty of commonalities. The French manufacturer could use its production facility in Thiruvallur, TN as a manufacturing hub for the right-hand-drive C3.

The LHD version of the compact SUV will be rolled out of Brazil. The exterior of the Citroen C3 comprises a split headlamp cluster, signature Chevron dual slated front grille, two-tone front bumper, faux skid plate, blackened pillars, roof rails, wing mirrors, roof and wheel arches with white body colour, lift-styled door handles, tall bonnet positioning, high ride height, etc.

Other highlights include C-shaped LED tail lamps that extend into the tailgate, a large Citreon logo, integrated spoiler, stylish alloy wheels, chromed window line, black plastic cladding on the lower door section, two-tone rear bumper, etc. The C3 will carry a high local content of more than 90 per cent and expect the pricing to be around 8-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact SUV is based on the CMP platform and it will likely be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual as standard or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option. Citroen won’t offer a diesel engine with the upcoming C3 and it will compete against Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and others.

The features list will boast a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, contrast interior touches, an all-digital instrument console, a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, manual AC, etc.

Spy Image Credit: Siva