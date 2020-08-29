Citroen C3 Sub-Compact SUV (Tata Nexon Rival) Spied On Test In India

Citroen is working on at least four products for the Indian market, including the C5 Aircross mid-size SUV, a sub-compact SUV, a premium hatchback, as well as a C-segment sedan

The sub-4m SUV segment has gone on to become one of the busiest spaces in the Indian automobile market with a total of five contenders as of now, two set to join next month, and at least two more confirmed for a launch by early next year. It seems like the segment is too tempting for carmakers to avoid, and hence, the French carmaker Citroen is also working on a sub-4m SUV for the country.

French automaker Groupe PSA is all set to re-enter the Indian market, this time around with the Citroen brand. The first car to be launched by Citroen will be the C5 Aircross, which will make its debut in the first quarter of next year. However, Citroen is also working on three other cars for India, which will be designed and developed in the country under Citroen’s C-Cubed program.

A sub-4m rumoured to be called ‘C3’ is the first product that will be launched by Citroen under its C-Cubed program. The car has been internally codenamed ‘C21’, and is expected to be launched in the second half of next year. Now, the upcoming sub-compact SUV has been spied on test in the country for the first time, however, covered in camouflage from head to toe.

Just like other Citroen models, the C3 (C21) is expected to feature quirky exteriors, along with an overall curvy design. The SUV could be equipped with split-headlamps with LED DRLs on top. However, not much portion of the spied car is visible, and the C3 is probably in an early stage of development.

The C3 could be based on Citoren’s CMP platform, and come equipped with the company’s 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Puretech petrol powertrain. Petrol-hybrid options are also on cards.

Upon launch, the Citroen sub-compact SUV will go on to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, among other upcoming sub-4m SUVs, upon its arrival.