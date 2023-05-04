Citroen C3 Shine Turbo Variant Launched At Rs. 8.80 Lakh

Citroen C3 turbo Shine variant comes with features such as ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Hill Hold Assist and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

Citroën has today announced the launch of the Shine variant equipped with the turbocharged Puretech engine with as many as 13 new features in the domestic market. The compact hatchback will be equipped with the My Citroen Connect application enabling 35 smart connectivity features.

The safety features list comprises ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Hill Hold Assist, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and auto engine start and stop system. Some of the key equipment includes electrically adjustable wing mirrors, reverse parking camera, day and night IRVM, rear skid plate, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, a set of 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and fog lamps at the front.

Speaking of the new launch, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India added, “We are pleased to launch the new Gen III Puretech 110 Turbo engine now with advanced safety features, that will delight owners with its practicality and performance for city & highway commutes. The C3 Turbo has been in high demand & delighted customers in the past and now with this new generation turbo engine compliant with BS6 Phase II, the customers will continue to enjoy the high performance & responsive motor for an exciting driving experience.”

2023 Citroen C3 1.2P Turbo Variants Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) C3 1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE ₹ 8,28,000 C3 1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK ₹ 8,43,000 C3 1.2P Turbo Shine DUAL TONE ₹ 8,80,000 C3 1.2P Turbo Shine DUAL TONE VIBE PACK ₹ 8,92,000

The vehicle deliveries of the Citroen C3 Turbo will commence by the middle of this month in India. The 2023 Citroen C3 1.2 turbo petrol Feel dual tone variant is priced at Rs. 8.28 lakh while the Feel dual tone vibe pack costs Rs. 8.43 lakh, Shine dual tone at Rs. 8.80 lakh and Rs. 8.92 lakh for the Shine dual tone vibe pack (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

All the variants of the Citroen C3 now comply with BSVI stage 2 emission standards. The regular naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol version of the C3 (Puretech 82) has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.3 kmpl while the more powerful Puretech 110 turbo has an ARAI-certified economy of 19.3 kmpl as well.

The compact hatchback is one of the two Citroen models sold by the brand in India and it will be followed by the launch of the C3 Aircross midsize SUV later this CY.