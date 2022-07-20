Citroen C3 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 5.71 Lakh

Citroen C3 derives power from a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and is offered with two years/40,000 km standard vehicle warranty

Citroen India has today announced the launch of the new C3 in the domestic market at an introductory price tag of Rs. 5,70,500 for the base 1.2P Live trim (ex-showroom, Delhi). As expected, the C3 has been aggressively priced locally with more than 90 per cent local content. Manufactured at the brand’s production base in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu it is the first made-in-India model from the C-Cubed programme and its customer deliveries will commence from today onwards.

The Citroen C3 can be booked at all the 20 La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the nation or online at over 90 Indian cities including those outside the dealer network. It will be covered through this direct online initiative and can order directly from the factory. The 1.2P Feel variant costs Rs. 6,62,500 while the 1.2P Feel Vibe Pack, 1.2P Feel dual tone, 1.2P Feel dual tone Vibe Pack and 1.2P Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack are also on offer with the top-end variant costing Rs. 8,05,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Through L’Atelier Citroën aftersales network, the French brand will provide services such as remote diagnostics and 100 per cent parts availability while Citroën Service on Wheels will enhance reach and availability by covering the most common repairs at the customer’s doorstep according to the brand.

CITROEN C3 VARIANTS INTRODUCTORY PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM, DELHI) 1.2P Live ₹ 5,70,500 1.2P Feel ₹ 6,62,500 1.2P Feel VIBE PACK ₹ 6,77,500 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE ₹ 6,77,500 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK ₹ 6,92,500 1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK ₹ 8,05,500

The C3 compact vehicle gets a standard vehicle warranty of two years/40,000 km, a warranty on spare parts & accessories for 12 months/10,000 km, and 24/7 RSA along with extended warranty and maintenance packages. Under the Citroën Future Sure package, buyers can own a Citroen vehicle with a monthly payment starting from Rs. 11,999 covering routine maintenance, extended warranty, RSA and on-road financing for up to five years.

Speaking of the new launch, Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “The India launch of the New Citroën C3 is a very proud moment for all of us at Stellantis. With this launch, Citroën enters the mainstream B-hatch segment in India and we are confident the New C3’s Customised Comfort USP will make it attractive and unique for consumers.”

The 2022 Citroen C3 compact B-segment hatchback will compete against Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 82 hp and 115 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The turbo version of the same engine kicks out 110 hp and 190 Nm and is linked only with a six-speed MT as no AT is available at least for now.

The C3 boasts the quirky styling known for Citroen in the global markets and it takes inspiration from the C5 Aircross with a split headlight cluster, hexagonal air intake, colour-coded inserts on the bumper, black body cladding, faux scuff plate, wraparound tail lamps, six dual-tone colour options that are optional on Live trim, 15-inch steel wheel with plastic covers as standard (dual tone alloy wheels optional).

The cabin comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, an all-digital instrument console, manual AC, four-speaker audio, USB charging ports at the front and the rear, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, etc.

Some of the key features missed are rear windscreen wiper and defogger, day and night IRVM, central lock or unlock button for doors, powered wing mirror adjuster, etc. Courtesy of three custom packs, different exterior inserts can be optioned as well.