Citroen C3 Electric Hatch Spied Undisguised, Debut In Just 2 Days

Citroen C3 electric hatchback will be revealed on September 29, 2022 and it will be based on the modular eCMP platform; launch likely in early 2023

Citroen India is all set to unveil the electrified version of the recently launched C3 compact hatchback on September 29, 2022 and it has also been teased. Ahead of its world premiere, an undisguised spy image of the five-seater has appeared on the internet revealing that the charging port is positioned on the front fender.

Other than that we do not see any visual changes to the model as it remains similar to its ICE sibling. It will be introduced in India early next year and will be positioned above the IC-engined C3 and the C5 Aircross. It is part of the C-cubed programme framed for India and the French manufacturer is currently testing a midsize SUV as well as a seven-seater C3.

The Citroen C3 EV has been locally engineered and manufactured at the brand’s production facility in Tamil Nadu. It will be based on the eCMP platform modified to suit the Indian conditions and the architecture can also be found in models such as the Peugeot e-208 city runaround and the Jeep Avenger compact electric SUV.

The interior of the Citroen C3 electric hatchback is expected to mimic that of the regular model while the equipment list will largely remain identical. While the technical details are not known yet officially, it could be equipped with a single electric motor and a battery pack. The battery could be capable of 135 hp and it will only drive the front wheels.

With the help of a 50 kWh battery pack, the upcoming EV could have a claimed driving range of up to 350 km on a single charge. While the battery and other critical components pertaining to the electric drivetrain could be imported from abroad, Citroen might increase the local content to position the e-hatchback competitively in the domestic market.

It will be revealed a day after Tata Motors’ Tiago EV breaks cover and both are expected to target the same market space. The Tiago EV is expected to have several commonalities with the Tigor EV.