Citroen C3 Compact Crossover Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming Citroen C3 was recently spotted in Brazil without any camouflage, undergoing road testing ahead of launch

Citroen C3 had its official debut in September this year, and it is set to launch in India in the first half of 2022. Citroen’s new crossover won’t be limited to just the Indian market though, but it will also go on sale in a few other emerging markets, like Brazil. In fact, the C3 was recently spied undisguised during a road test in Brazil.

In these spy pictures, we see that the test mule is wearing subtle colours – Grey with a White roof. The C3 has a funky exterior design, inspired by its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. At the front, we see a split headlamp setup with sporty LED DRLs. The Citroen logo is integrated into the chrome-loaded front grille.

At the sides, we see thick plastic cladding near the bottom and on the wheelarches. The front and rear bumpers also get black cladding, which adds a lot of muscle as well. The test vehicle wears steel wheels with wheel caps. For extra funky-ness, it gets faux air vents on the front bumper and the side cladding. The taillights are perhaps the simplest in design here, and we also see the Citroen logo on the tailgate.

The vehicle also gets faux roof rails here, along with blacked-out ORVMs, and upon looking closely, we can see a rear parking camera on the faux tailgate-mounted spoiler. The overall styling of the car is extremely eye-catchy, with plenty of road presence, despite the compact dimensions (sub-4-metre length).

Citroen C3 will be based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP), which underpins plenty of other Stellantis cars as well. The manufacturer hasn’t yet revealed the powertrain options, but as per speculations, the international-spec model will likely get a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 1.6L NA petrol unit.

The India-spec model is expected to get a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor, which will likely get flex-fuel tech. Citroen C3 will compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, etc. To keep the costs down, the manufacturer has managed to localise the vehicle by up to 90 per cent.

Image Source: Autos Segredos