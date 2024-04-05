Citroen C3 Aircross Now Costs Rs. 8.99 Lakh, Rs. 1 Lakh Price Drop

As part of the third anniversary celebrations, Citroën India has reduced prices of the C3 and C3 Aircross while a new Blue edition has also been introduced

Citroën India is celebrating three years of operations in the domestic market with special offers on the entry-level C3 compact hatchback and the C3 Aircross midsize SUV. They are available with price discounts to lure in new buyers. Additionally, Citroën has launched the ‘Blu’ edition of the C3 and ë-C3 electric hatchback but both will be sold in limited numbers.

Currently, the price of the 2024 Citroen C3 starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh as it has been reduced by Rs. 17,000 and in a similar fashion, the C3 Aircross sees a massive price drop of Rs. 1 lakh as the base model costs only Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited period discounts will be available throughout the month of April 2024 in India.

Effectively, this midsize SUV is priced in the realms of the mid-spec compact SUVs. The price discounts differ based on the variants but Citroen has not revealed the exact price list yet. As part of the anniversary celebration, Citroën is extending special perks to existing customers, including a complimentary car spa service.

Furthermore, the company has launched a referral program where customers stand to receive a voucher of Rs. 10,000 for every successful referral they make. These initiatives aim to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty while adding value to the ownership experience according to Citroen. The French manufacturer is also working to expand its dealership network across India as it aims to establish 200 sales and service touchpoints by the end of this year.

The production of the new Blue edition of the Citroën C3 and ë-C3 is restricted to 500 to 600 units and it features cosmetic updates over the respective standard models. The key highlight is the inclusion of a new colour scheme known as Cosmo Blue while the interior gains neck rests, seatbelt cushions, illuminated cup holders, air purifiers and sill plates with custom seat covers.

With no mechanical changes, the 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine continues to be employed in the C3 and C3 Aircross and they are underpinned by the heavily localised CMP platform. The company revealed the Basalt midsize SUV coupe only a few days ago and it will go on sale in the coming months.