Citroen C3 Aircross Launched In India At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Citroen C3 Aircross derives power from a 1.2L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm

Citroen India has today announced the commencement of bookings for the C3 Aircross officially. The French auto major has also revealed that the prices for the midsize SUV will start at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the entry-level You five-seater variant, Rs. 11.30-11.45 lakh for the Plus and Rs. 11.95-12.10 lakh for the Max top-spec trim (ex-showroom). The Citroen C3 Aircross is also available with a seven-seater configuration, adding to the practicality.

Rolled out of the brand’s production facility in Tamil Nadu, the Citroen C3 Aircross is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission only as an automatic unit could join the lineup later. The 4.3-metre long SUV carries more than 90 per cent local content and it boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl.

The C3 Aircross measures 4,323 mm long, 1,796 mm wide and stands 1,669 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,671 mm and a ground clearance of 200 mm. The five-seater has a large boot volume of 444 litres while the three-row version has the provision to flat fold the final row of seating and it can be removed altogether liberating a bootspace of up to 511 litres.

Citroen C3 Aircross Variants Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) 1. Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2P Turbo You Rs. 9.99 Lakh 2. Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2P Turbo Plus Rs. 11.30-11.45 Lakh 3. Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2P Turbo Max Rs. 11.95-12.10 Lakh 4. 5+2 Flexi Pro (Plus & Max) Rs. 35,000 5. Two Tone (Plus & Max) Rs. 20,000 6. Vibe Pack (Plus & Max) Rs. 25,000

The features list comprises dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes with EBD, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, reversing camera and sensors, rear centre armrest in the five-seater, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, tilt adjustable multifunctional steering wheel, manual height adjustment for driver seat, keyless entry, halogen headlamps, slim LED Daytime Running Lights and a set of 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Citroen C3 Aircross Dimensions Measurements Length 4,323 mm Width 1,796 mm Height 1,669 mm Wheelbase 2,671 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm Bootspace 444 L (Up To 511 L)

Citroen C3 Aircross Performance Specifications Engine 1.2L Turbo Petrol Three-Cylinder Power 110 PS Torque 190 Nm Transmission Six-Speed MT Mileage 18.5 kmpl

The customers would also get front fog lamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a seven-inch digital instrument console, a four-speaker audio system, connected tech, one-touch auto down for all windows, etc. Citroen offers ten new paint options – four single-tone and six two-tone.

They are Polar White, Steel Grey, Steel Grey with Blue Roof, Platinum Grey with White Roof, Cosmo Blue with White Roof, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Polar White with Grey Roof, Polar White with Blue Roof and Steel Grey with White Roof.