Citroen C3 Aircross AT Launched In India At Rs. 12.85 Lakh

Citroen C3 Aircross AT is available in two trim levels namely Plus and Max; 15 Nm torquier than the petrol variant

Citroen India has today announced the launch of the automatic version of the C3 Aircross in the domestic market and it carries a starting price tag of Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). It has been made available in two trim levels namely Plus and Max. Compared to the respective manual trims, the AT costs around Rs. 1.30 lakh more.

The Citroen C3 Aircross AT Max variant costs Rs. 13.50 lakh while the Max seven-seater version is priced at Rs. 13.85 lakh – Rs. 35,000 more than the five-seater. The bookings for the Citroen C3 Aircross automatic has commenced across authorised dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 and it comes the first mass market focussed Citroen to get two-pedal tech in India.

The midsize SUV has a lot in common with the C3 compact hatchback. They are underpinned by the heavily localised CMP architecture. The C3 Aircross has become the first CMP based to get the automatic trim and the C3 is expected to get an automatic gearbox next in India. The AT in the C3 Aircross is the same unit showcased in the international markets a while ago.

The familiar 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is now linked with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Aisin. In this configuration, the powertrain develops a maximum power output of 110 PS as in the MT but the torque output has increased by 15 Nm to 205 Nm. The AT also comes with a manual mode but paddle shifters are missed out.

In the highly competitive midsize SUV segment, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, etc are already offered with this transmission. As expected, no exterior and interior changes have been made and the features list has remained the same as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control system, an electric sunroof, a fully-digital instrument console and colour co-ordinated finishes are available.

It also comes with remote engine start function and AC preconditioning. The Citroen C3 Aircross AT is the least expensive AT on sale in India.