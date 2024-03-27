Citroen Basalt Vision Concept Breaks Cover Ahead Of Launch

Citroen Basalt Vision Concept will give rise to the Basalt midsize SUV coupe in H2 2024 and it will be packed with features

Citroen has today revealed the Basalt Vision concept ahead of its market launch in the second half of this calendar year. It will be positioned above the C3 Aircross midsize SUV and below the C5 Aircross in the brand’s domestic lineup. The production-spec Citroen Basalt will be almost similar to the concept in terms of design.

The five-door SUV coupe will be manufactured at Citroen’s plant in Tamil Nadu and will be shipped to several global markets as it will act as a production hub for the right-hand drive version. The overall styling stays true to the quirky design language followed by the French company in India as well as abroad and the Basalt Vision concept is a stunner to look at.

The front end bears a resemblance to the C3 Aircross barring the new grille inserts. The signature Chevron logo in the middle leads onto twin horizontal chrome slats. The LED projector headlamps are placed between the LED DRLs while the sporty bumper boasts wide air intake, quirky sculptures and fog lamps, topped off by a faux skid plate.

The pillars and the roof are finished in black colour while the black wheel arch cladding, lower door trim and dual-tone alloy wheels with V- and star-shaped patterns add to the rugged appeal. Other visual highlights are window line extensions, a black shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, a sloping roofline with a lift-back tailgate, slim and wraparound LED tail lamp signatures, body colour door handles, and a busy two-tone rear bumper.

The Citroen Basalt will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and it will go up against the Tata Curvv, which will get both ICE and EV variants. The Basalt EV is bound for early 2025 as well. The midsize SUV coupe will be powered by the same 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine found in the C3 and C3 Aircross, producing 110 PS and 190 Nm.

It will be underpinned by the heavily localised CMP platform and the interior is expected to be more upmarket than the C3 Aircross, although the images are not out yet. The features list will receive a major overall with the inclusion of a host of new features that are glaringly missed out in its smaller siblings.