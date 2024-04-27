Citroen Basalt Midsize SUV Coupe To Launch In H2 2024 – All Key Info

Citroën Basalt midsize SUV coupe will be launched in the second half of 2024 and it will compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv

Citroen revealed the Basalt Vision concept a month ago and it will spawn a midsize five-seater SUV coupe in the latter half of this CY. It will be slotted above the C3 Aircross in the brand’s lineup but below the current flagship offering, the C5 Aircross and it will target high volume sales just as its midsize SUV sibling. The production version of the Citroen Basalt will be almost identical to the concept and thus we give the design a big thumbs up.

The five-door SUV coupe will be built at Citroën’s factory in Tamil Nadu, serving as a manufacturing hub for right-hand drive models to be exported to various international markets. Its design maintains the distinct and unconventional style that Citroën is known for in both India and abroad, with the Basalt Vision concept presenting a striking appearance.

The front of the Basalt Vision Concept resembles the C3 Aircross, with the exception of new grille inserts. The signature Chevron logo is prominently displayed at the centre, extending into twin horizontal chrome slats. The LED projector headlights sit between the LED daytime running lights while the sporty front bumper features large air inlets, unique sculptural elements and fog lamps – all completed with a faux skid plate for added style.

The pillars and roof are coated in black, complementing the black wheel arch cladding, lower door trim, and dual-tone alloy wheels featuring V- and star-shaped patterns. Other noteworthy design elements include window line extensions, a black shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler, and a sloping roofline with a lift-back tailgate. The sleek and wraparound LED tail lamps, body-coloured door handles, and intricate two-tone rear bumper further contribute to the stylish appearance of this SUV coupe.

The Citroën Basalt is expected to measure approximately 4.3 meters in length, positioning it as a competitor to the Tata Curvv, which is available in both IC-engined and EV variants. The Basalt EV is also slated for a release in 2025. Under the bonnet, it will feature a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, found in the C3 and C3 Aircross, delivering 110 PS and 190 Nm of torque.

The Citroën Basalt will be built on the extensively localized CMP platform and thus the SUV coupe will be priced aggressively. While images of the interior are yet to be released, it’s anticipated to be more upscale than the C3 Aircross. The features list is also expected to be significantly enhanced, addressing many of the omissions found in its smaller siblings.