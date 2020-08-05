Christiano Ronaldo’s Latest Car Purchase Is A Bugatti Centodieci

Bugatti Centodieci is one of the most exclusive cars ever produced, and is also one of the most expensive cars in the world

Christiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players of all time, with fans all over the world. Italian football club Juventus recently scored its 36th Serie A victory, while it was Christiano’s second time winning the cup. To celebrate his win, he has gifted himself a luxury car, and not a simple one, mind you!

The Portuguese footballer has bought himself a Bugatti Centodieci, a car with a limited production run of just ten units! With a net worth estimated at $450 million, Christiano is no stranger to exotics cars. Over the years, he has owned a Bugatti Veyron, Bentley Continental GT Speed, Ferrari 599 GTO, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, Ferrari F430, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Maserati GranCabrio, and Aston Martin R8.

Christiano also has quite a deep relationship with Bugatti, having also owned a Veyron and Chiron, with rumours suggesting he also bought himself a Bugatti La Voiture Noire last year! Not only that, but Bugatti and Nike had also teamed up to create the “Nike Mercurial Superfly 7 CR7 x Bugatti” shoes.

The design of the Centodieci is inspired by the Bugatti EB110 (1991 to 1995), with a similar wedge-shaped design. The car is powered by an 8.0-litre, quad-turbo, W16 petrol engine, which generates a mind-blowing 1600 HP and 1600 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This near-two-tonne vehicle can achieve an electronically limited top speed of 400 kmph.

The Bugatti Centodieci also has quite an impressive acceleration, taking a mere 2.4 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill, with 0-200 kmph and 0-300 kmph runs taking 6.1 seconds and 13.1 seconds respectively. To achieve that kind of speeds, the car generates a lot of downforce to keep the wheels planted on to the ground, via the massive tail-mounted spoiler, the massive rear diffuser, and even an underbody spoiler.

Priced at $9,000,000 (roughly Rs. 67.7 crore), the Bugatti Centodieci is one of the most expensive cars in the world, and with a limited production of just ten models, it is also one of the most exclusive. The engine, which is shared with the Chiron, also ensure that this is one of the fastest and quickest cars in the world. No surprise then, that Christiano would want one, being one of the best footballers in the world, ever!