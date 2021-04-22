Chinese Great Wall’s Tank 800 Is A Rolls-Royce Cullinan Lookalike

Tank 800, unveiled at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, has a lot of luxury on offer and is powered by a 3.0L V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain

Great Wall Motors has unveiled the new flagship vehicle for its luxury car brand Wey, under the Tank sub-brand. Named ‘800’, the vehicle has been showcased at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show as a near-production prototype. The exterior design of the Tank 800 clearly draws inspiration from Rolls-Royce Cullinan, especially with the massive front grille and large headlights.

Tank 800 is a full-size SUV with a rather boxy silhouette, and the prototype had a Purple and Gold paint scheme on offer, which looks extremely premium. The rear section of the SUV features a rather unique taillight design, with a ‘Tank’ badge sitting in the centre of the tailgate. The dual exhaust tips on the rear bumper and multi-spoke chrome wheels further enhance the aesthetics of the SUV.

As for the interior, it also draws inspiration from Rolls-Royce; the vehicle offers a star-studded roof liner, electric doors, door umbrellas, privacy curtains, touchscreen entertainment system for the passengers, a champagne bar, and reclining rear seats. The cabin uses materials like crystal, wood, leather, and velvet, along with aluminium highlights all around, which add a touch of luxury.

GWM has stated that the vehicle will offer level 3 autonomous driving capabilities on Tank 800. It won’t have complete self-driving tech though, but there would be plenty of other premium features on offer, like adaptive suspension, etc. Tank 800 also promises to offer decent off-road abilities, but we doubt any owner would subject this luxury SUV to the dirt.

Under the hood of Tank 800 is a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with the gasoline-powered section consisting of a 3.0-litre V6 engine. The peak power is rated at 354 HP, and the transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels.

The final production version of Tank 800 is expected to go on sale in the Chinese market sometime during the next year. The manufacturer hasn’t mentioned anything about an international launch, but it would be highly unlikely for this Rolls-Royce Cullinan lookalike to launch in markets outside China.