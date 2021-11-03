Check Out The First-Ever Renault Kiger With 17-Inch Alloy Wheels

Renault Kiger is one of the best-looking compact SUVs in India, and this modified example with 17-inch alloy rims look even more dashing!

Renault entered the hotly-contested compact SUV segment in India earlier this year, with the Kiger. Thanks to its handsome design, impressive list of features, and aggressive pricing, Renault Kiger has found decent sales success in our country. As usually happens with popular cars in our country, modified examples of the little Renault SUV have now started popping up online.

Here, we bring you a modified Renault Kiger that wears 17-inch machined hyper silver alloy wheels, featuring a five-spoke design, shod with low-profile tyres. The pictures of this customised SUV were shared by Plati Alloy wheels on Facebook. The larger wheels add muscle to the design, although they don’t fill out the wheelarches completely.

Although larger alloy wheels with low-profile rubber look great, there are a few downsides to installing them. Firstly, lower-profile tyres degrade the ride quality of a vehicle, and in India, where the roads can turn bumpy without warning, that could be a major problem. This also increases the wear and tear of suspensions components.

Other than that, larger wheels also affect the steering response of a car. If the rims installed are too large, the handling of a car can become flighty or nervous. Low profile tyres can also lower the off-road potential of an SUV. However, the Kiger is not really an off-roader, so that wouldn’t be a bother.

In the Indian market, Renault offers two engine options on the Kiger. The first one is a 1.0L NA petrol engine with 72 PS and 96 Nm on tap, which can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The second one is a 1.0L turbo-petrol motor that belts out 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm on CVT variants), available with a choice between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

Currently, the price of Renault Kiger ranges from Rs. 5.64 lakh to Rs. 10.09 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV competes with the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, etc., in our market.