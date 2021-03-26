Check Out India’s First New-Gen Hyundai Creta With 22-Inch Rims

Here, we have a second-gen Hyundai Creta, wearing 22-inch chrome wheels, customised by Ludhiana-based Monga Tyres

In March of last year, Hyundai launched the second-generation Creta in the Indian market. It quickly gained a lot of popularity among buyers, and it’s currently the best-selling SUV in India. With such popularity, it isn’t surprising to come across a few modified examples every now and then! Here, we bring you one such customised Hyundai Creta, which wears massive aftermarket alloy wheels.

This mod job has been performed by Monga Tyres, an auto store in Ludhiana, Punjab. This particular Creta gets 22-inch Plati wheels with a five-spoke design and chrome-finish, shod with low-profile tyres. The new rims fill the wheel arches almost completely, giving the SUV a muscular look. It should be noted that although larger wheels with low-profile rubber look extremely cool, they compromise the ride quality of a vehicle.

Other changes to the SUV include neon green paint on the disc callipers at the front and drum brakes at the rear, which look sporty and go well with the shiny, chrome-plated wheels. Although the overall changes are quite limited, they manage to enhance the look of the vehicle significantly.

Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, which develops 115 PS and 144 Nm. It is available with two gearbox options – a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The second engine option is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill, with 115 PS and 250 Nm on tap, which can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

The last engine option is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit, good for 140 PS and 242 Nm, which is only available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. As for the price, the Creta currently retails for between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its rivals include Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

In other news, Hyundai is all set to debut the new Alcazar on April 7. Regular readers might remember that the Alcazar is essentially a three-row version of the Creta, and it shares a majority of its interior and exterior design with the latter. The technical specifications are currently under wrap, but we expect the same engine and gearbox options as the Creta to be offered on the Alcazar.