Charge Ahead: Exploring The Hyundai Ioniq 5’s Rapid Charging Capabilities

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 showcases a captivating design complemented by luxurious features and cutting-edge technology. What truly stands out, though, is its remarkable range capabilities

One of the breakthrough EVs to ever be on sale in India, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 ticks all the right boxes in an impressive manner. The retro charming design is inspired by Hyundai’s Pony car as the timeless appeal has been well received not just globally but in India as well as it has won accolades aplenty. It is also practical while boasting cutting-edge technologies on the inside. Let’s explore more into its charging capabilities!

The Ioniq 5’s E-GMP platform is designed to accommodate both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. It comes equipped with 800-V charging capability as a standard feature while also supporting 400-V charging without requiring additional components.

This industry-first multi-charging system utilises the motor and inverter to efficiently boost 400 V to 800 V ensuring stable charging compatibility. Using a 350-kW charger, the flagship electric vehicle can efficiently charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in an impressive 18 minutes.

Even more convenient, it can gain 100 km of range according to WLTP with just five minutes of charging. Another high-end feature is the innovative V2L function enabling users to utilize it as a versatile charger on wheels.

With this function, customers can freely charge or power various electric devices like electric bicycles, scooters, etc adding to the vehicle’s practicality and convenience. The V2L function is capable of delivering an impressive 3.6 kW of power. You can find the V2L port conveniently located under the second-row seats and it becomes operational when the vehicle is turned on.

Additionally, there’s another V2L port positioned on the exterior of the vehicle, right by the charging port. This allows customers to utilize a converter and charge high-power electric equipment. The external port even provides power when the vehicle is turned off, offering added flexibility and utility to the users.

The locally assembled EV has a significant advantage over the competition with a lower price and is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery and its permanent magnet synchronous motor can deliver an impressive 217 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack is cleverly positioned between the axles and the drive is sent only to the rear wheels.

It has a claimed driving range of 631 km on a single charge. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an enticing option for those seeking an EV that can comfortably navigate both city roads and long highway stretches without worrying about range anxiety.