Changan Automobile Has Revealed Its First SUV Under the UNI Sub-Brand

The UNI-T is one of the best looking crossover SUVs out there, and Changan will likely debut the car at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in March this year

Changan has officially revealed the first set of photos of its upcoming UNI-T SUV, which the Chinese carmaker will debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, set to be held in March this year, followed by a launch later this year.

UNI is a separate subsidiary launched by Changan Automobile in the Chinese market, which is aimed at a younger audience. The UNI-T crossover SUV will be the first offering to be retailed under the UNI moniker by the Chinese marque.

In terms of design, the UNI-T inarguably boasts one of the most striking designs seen on any crossover SUV. The car gets a curvy silhouette, but its sharp elements make it look very well-proportioned. At the front, car is equipped with a wide grille flanked by sharp split-headlamps, with the LED daytime running lamps sitting on the top.

The side profile of the car sports a double waistline, along with a floating roof design. The car sits on 10-spoke gunmetal alloy wheels and gets flush front door handles. The rear door handles have been integrated in the C-pillars of the car, much like the Toyota C-HR and the Honda HR-V.

At the rear, the car gets stylish LED tail lamps, along with a faux diffuser and quad exhaust tips. The grey paint scheme paired with the orange roof, makes the UNI-T resemble the Nissan Kicks.

In terms of dimensions, the UNI-T will have a total length of 4,515 mm, a width of 1,870 mm and have a 2,700 mm long wheelbase. The crossover SUV will come with either 17-inch, or 19-inch alloy wheels, depending on the variant opted for.

Powering the UNI-T will likely be the Changan’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which also powers the Changan CS75 and puts out 178 hp of maximum power and 265 Nm peak torque on the latter. The crossover SUV could also be offered with the manufacturer’s 2.0-litre BlueCore turbocharged petrol engine.