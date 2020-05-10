CFMoto 300 SR Bookings Commenced In Vietnam, India Launch This Year

The CFMoto 300 SR will be launched in India later this year, and will go on to rival the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390 and the Honda CBR300R as well

CFMoto has started taking bookings for the 300 SR in Vietnam, and the fully-faired sports bike is expected to hit the showrooms around June. CFMoto is also expected to bring the bike to the Indian market, and a launch is expected to take place in the country by mid-2020.

The 300 SR is basically the fully-faired version of the 300 NK naked sports bike, which is already on sale in the Indian market. In terms of design, the motorcycle sports twin-LED headlamps along with stylish LED DRLs. The bike gets low-set clip-on handlebars that lend it an aggressive riding position.

The 300 SR gets a colour TFT instrument cluster which houses information gauges like the speedometer, odometer, trip meters, clock, tachometer etc. The bike comes with two different riding modes, namely Eco and Sport.

The bike draws power from a 292.4 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 28.6 hp of max power at 8,750 rpm and has a peak torque output of 25.3 Nm that is delivered at 7,250 rpm. The said powertrain is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, and also gets a slipper clutch.

The suspension duties on the CFMoto 300 SR are handled by 37 mm USD fork up front, coupled with a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking is taken care of with a 292 mm disc with a four-piston floating caliper at the front and a 220 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the rear. It is further assisted by Continental ABS.

As mentioned earlier, the Chinese two-wheeler manufacturer is also planning to bring the upcoming 300 SR to the Indian market, and the bike would go on to rival the Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390 and the Honda CBR300R upon its arrival. As of now, CFMotor retails four products in the country, namely 300 NK, 650 NK, 650 MT and the 650 GT, ranging from Rs 2.29 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 5.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).