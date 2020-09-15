Cervelo Launches R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition Bicycle

Lamborghini and Cervelo Cycles have teamed up to produce a new bicycle, of which only 63 units will be produced

Lamborghini is known for building some of craziest vehicles of all time, some of which belong in an art museum rather than someone’s garage. If you’re an enthusiast, chances are that you have a poster of at least one Lambo on your bedroom wall. Sadly, owning one is a distant dream for a majority of us.

There, however, is a small workaround; there’s a new Lamborghini available now, priced at just $18,000 (equivalent to Rs. 13.2 lakh), which isn’t really expensive, especially by Lambo’s standards. The catch is that it’s not a car, it’s a bicycle! Lamborghini has teamed up with Cervelo Cycles, a racing bicycle manufacturer, headquartered in Canada, to build ‘R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition’.

This will be a limited production model, with production set for just 63 units, a reference to the Italian carmaker’s founding year, 1963. The livery of the bicycle pays tribute to the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ which set the lap record for production cars at Nurburgring Nordschleife, back in 2018.

In an official statement, Lamborghini stated: “In the same way that the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ raised the performance benchmark in the road vehicle segment, the Cervelo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition is created to tackle the steepest uphill and downhill tracks of the Italian Dolomite Alps. Its essence is inspired by that of the Aventador SVJ: fast from every perspective, but distinguished by easy handling and behavior.”

The Cervelo R5 not only has impressive aesthetics but sports some premium mechanicals too. It uses Italian-made components, including Campagnolo Bora One wheels with Vittoria Corsa Pro tires. It also gets a Fizik Aliante seat, a Deda Elementi stem, and Campagnolo Super Record EPS mechanical assembly.

Even though it is quite affordable for a Lamborghini, the R5 isn’t cheap, not by a long shot. With its limited production run, it will also be extremely exclusive. This isn’t the first time Lambo and Cervelo have partnered together. In 2018, the two brands had teamed up to create the Cervelo P5X Lamborghini bicycle. It was priced at $15,000 and had a production run of just 25 units, making it even more exclusive.