Car Sales May 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Toyota, Mahindra, Honda

Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,24,474 units in May 2022 as against 32,903 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 278.3 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to sit at the top of the overall manufacturers’ sales charts in the month of May 2022 as 1,24,474 units were sold against 32,903 units during the same period in 2021 with a huge YoY sales surge of 278.3 per cent. Tata Motors outsold Hyundai and became the second most sold carmaker in India last month.

The company recorded a total of 43,340 unit sales against 15,180 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 185.5 per cent as the Nexon compact SUV impressed again with a monthly tally good enough for the second position in the top ten individual car sales table behind Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR.

Hyundai posted 42,293 unit sales last month against 25,001 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales jump of just over 69 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra finished in the fourth position with 26,650 units against 7,748 units in May 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 244 per cent while Kia came in at fifth with 18,718 units and 69.4 per cent growth on a YoY basis.

Car Brands (YoY) May 2022 Sales May 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (278.3%) 1,24,474 32,903 2. Tata (185.5%) 43,340 15,180 3. Hyundai (69.2%) 42,293 25,001 4. Mahindra (244%) 26,650 7,748 5. Kia (69.4%) 18,718 11,050 6. Toyota (1345%) 10,216 707 7. Honda (303%) 8,188 2,032 8. Renault (91.2%) 5,010 2,620 9. Skoda (543%) 4,604 716 10. MG (177.6%) 4,008 1,444 11. VW (174.5%) 3,503 1,276 12. Nissan (72.6%) 2,131 1,235 13. FCA (95.4%) 928 475 14. Citroen (-40%) 24 40

Toyota Kirloskar Motor garnered a total of 10,216 units last month against 707 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 1345 per cent. Honda slotted in at seventh with 8,188 units against 2,032 units with a growth of 303 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer is expected to launch an all-new compact SUV and a midsize SUV within the next two years.

Renault India recorded a total of 5,010 unit sales against 2,620 units with a YoY growth of 91.2 per cent. Skoda finished in the ninth position ahead of MG Motors, Volkswagen, Nissan, FCA and Citroen with 4,604 units against 716 units during the same period twelve months ago with YoY volume growth of 543 per cent.

Under the India 2.0 project, Skoda and VW introduced the Kushaq, Taigun and Slavia while the Virtus midsize sedan is waiting to be launched soon. Citroen will bring in the mass-market focused C3 next month in India.