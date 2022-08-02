Car Sales July 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, MG, Honda

Maruti Suzuki posted a total of 1,29,802 units in July 2022 as it finished ahead of Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota and Renault

The Indian car industry recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 3,24,650 units in the month of July 2022 as against 2,81,576 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 15.3 per cent. Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the way ahead of Hyundai and Tata with a total of 1,29,802 units against 1,23,675 units.

This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 5 per cent. Hyundai garnered 50,500 units against 48,042 units in July 2021 with a YoY growth of 5 per cent. Recently, the brand introduced the facelifted Venue while the new-gen Tucson will launch on August 4. Tata Motors posted 47,506 units against 30,184 units in July 2021.

The homegrown brand registered 47,506 unit sales against 30,184 units with a YoY surge of 57 per cent – the highest ever monthly tally for the brand. Mahindra recorded 24,238 units last month against 17,595 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 38 per cent while Kia finished in the fifth position.

Car Brands (YoY) July 2022 Sales July 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (5%) 1,29,802 1,23,675 2. Hyundai (5%) 50,500 48,042 3. Tata (57%) 47,506 30,184 4. Mahindra (38%) 24,238 17,595 5. Kia (47%) 22,022 15,016 6. Toyota (50%) 19,693 13,103 7. Renault (-27%) 7,128 9,787 8. Honda (12%) 6,784 6,055 9. Skoda (44%) 4,447 3,080 10. MG (-5%) 4,013 4,225 11. Nissan (-14%) 3,667 4,259 12. VW (49%) 2,915 1,962 13. FCA (24%) 1,150 930 14. Citroen (1338%) 575 40 15. Force (-57%) 210 484

The South Korean auto major posted 22,022 units against 15,016 units in July 2021 with a YoY growth of 47 per cent. Just like Tata, Toyota also recorded its highest monthly sales last month as 19,693 units were sold against 13,103 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 50 per cent.

Renault India finished in the seventh position with 7,128 units against 9,787 units in July 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 27 per cent. Honda posted 6,784 units against 6,055 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 12 per cent while Skoda ended up ninth with 4,447 units courtesy of Kushaq and Slavia.

MG managed a total of 4,013 units and is planning to launch the updated Hector next in India. Nissan’s India division finished eleventh ahead of Volkswagen, FCA, Citroen and Force. Citroen’s C3 compact hatchback was introduced last month with an attractive starting price and thus expect the brand’s volumes to increase further in the coming months.