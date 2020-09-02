Car Sales In August 2020 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Ford, VW

The cumulative domestic sales in August 2020 saw a Year-on-Year volume growth of around 20 per cent as the market is moving on a steady recovery path

Except Volkswagen India, all the car makers present in the country posted Month-on-Month sales increase in August 2020 and it is a clear indication of the progress shown by the Indian automotive industry. At the top, Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 1,24,624 units (1,15,325 PVs domestically) last month and met with an appreciable YoY sales growth of 15.3 per cent.

In comparison to the previous month of July 2020, the largest carmaker in the country recorded 17.1 per cent increase as 97,768 units were sold during that period. Hyundai registered a total of 45,809 units in August 2020 as against 38,205 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY growth of 19.9 per cent. It also exported 6,800 units, taking the total to just over 56,000 units.

Tata Motors endured a healthy MoM increase of 24 per cent but compared to August 2019, the sales skyrocketed. Last month, the homegrown auto major sold 18,583 units as against 7,316 units with a massive 154 per cent volume growth. At fourth, Mahindra garnered 13,651 units in August 2020 against 13,147 units with YoY increase of 4 per cent while the MoM growth stood at 25 per cent.

Car Brand (YoY) Sales In August 2020 Sales In August 2019 1. Maruti Suzuki (15.3%) 1,15,325 93,173 2. Hyundai (19.9%) 45,809 38,205 3. Tata (154%) 18,583 7,316 4. Mahindra (4%) 13,651 13,147 5. Kia (74%) 10,853 6,236 6. Renault (41%) 8,060 5,704 7. Honda (-9%) 7,509 8,291 8. Toyota (-48%) 5,555 10,701 9. Ford (-14%) 4,731 5,517 10. MG (41%) 2,851 2,018

Kia Motors India remained strong in fifth position as the combined sales of Seltos and Carnival stood at 10,853 units as against 6,236 units with 74 per cent sales growth. The arrival of Sonet compact SUV will help in gaining more volume sales for the South Korean brand and its reservations have gone past the 10,000 mark in no time.

It will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and others. Renault, Honda, Ford, Toyota and MG followed up to round out the top ten. Renault tallied up 8,060 units last month as against 5,704 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY growth of 41 per cent while the MoM increase was at 26 per cent.

The recently launched fifth-generation City has aided Honda in posting good volumes last month as 7,509 units were sold against 5,383 units in the previous month to record 39 per cent increase. Toyota endured 48 per cent YoY de-growth, as did Ford with -14 per cent. MG, on the other hand, registered 2,851 unit sales with 41 per cent YoY increase.