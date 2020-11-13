Car Dealers Forcing Customers To Buy Accessories On Demanding Cars

The cars with high demands are taken advantage of as dealers are trying to sell them with accessory packages in an unfair manner

The festive season has always been a busy period for carmakers with lot of good stuff going around and this year, it could not get any more important considering the massive drop in sales fortunes due to the health crisis. With the industry recovering, we have often seen new launches, special editions and new trims of popular models being introduced over the last few weeks.

The auto sector has seen encouraging sales in the last four months and the festive season only helps in further catapulting the demand as the positive buying sentiments existing among the customers are increasingly targeted with attractive discount schemes and EMI options. Recently, we have witnessed some big launches like the Mahindra Thar and Hyundai i20.

To widen the buying options for customers, car manufacturers are offering accessory packages that can be fitted at authorised dealerships. The second generation Mahindra Thar catering to adventure as well as lifestyle needs comes with host of accessory options as exterior enhancements, adventure camera accessories, snatch strap, music system upgrades, tree trunk protector, winch and extension strap, bow shackle, tow hook with keeper, etc.

But some dealers are trying to take advantage of the situation and are sometimes forcing customers to buy extra accessories on the cars with high demand. The accessory packages of the new Mahindra Thar cost around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 80,000 depending on what has been chosen. The third-gen i20 launched only a few days ago and the latest Creta being available on sale since March 2020, are sold with accessories priced from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000.

Similar practices can be seen with the MG Motor India’s Hector and a lot other cars. When you are buying a car or a motorcycle, always be aware of the accessories you need to fit depending on your requirements. Otherwise, you would end up spending on things, you would only regret later for not using to its full potential.

Additionally, it is easy to choose what you want through configurators from official brand websites and they give a clearer picture along with the prices.