BYD U9 Electric Supercar Launched, Tops 309 Kmph & 0-100 In 2.3 S

BYD Yangwang U9 pure electric supercar has a claimed top speed of 309.19 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.36 seconds; boasts e4 platform and the DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System

BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, has announced the prices of its first pure electric supercar under its high-performance sub-brand Yangwang. Dubbed the U9, it is priced at 1.68 million RMB (Rs. 1.93 crore approximately), and its deliveries will commence in the coming months in China. The Yangwang U9 is based on the Time Gate styling philosophy and it boasts a distinctive identity amongst a sea of electrified supercars.

The Chinese auto major says the U9 is ‘street-savvy and track-ready’. The U9 is equipped with the e4 platform and it uses the DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System for high-standard performance and handling characteristics. The e4 platform utilises four independent electric motors and four-wheel independent torque output control enabling a whopping 1,300 hp and a maximum torque of 1680 Nm.

The BYD DiSus-X helps in achieving the maximum adjustable suspension travel of up to 75 mm while its peak single-axis lifting speed of up to 500 mm/s, aids in an instantaneous lifting force of over 1 tonne. These unique technologies are said to enable ‘unparalleled driving experience in diverse driving scenarios’ while elevating vehicle agility and comfort for both drivers and passengers.

The BYD-Yangwang U9 can also dance to music with just a single click. The brand notes that the pure electric supercar can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds before topping out at 309.19 kmph. The zero to 400-metre run only takes 9.78 seconds. Furthermore, following extensive track testing, the U9 has refined its thermal management system to withstand high temperatures more effectively, leading to a doubling in maximum cooling capacity.

The famed Blade Battery technology enables both discharging and cooling functions while the Dual Plug-in Ultra-fast charging tech offers a maximum charging power of 500 kW. In addition, the YANGWANG U9 comes equipped with 12 sets of active and passive aerodynamic packages, aimed at reducing drag coefficient and improving heat dissipation efficiency.

The YANGWANG U9 comes with a carbon-fibre cabin finish, constructed from a blend of various materials, alongside the next-gen CTB technology. This combination results in an unparalleled torsional stiffness of 54425N·m/deg while the roof can withstand a single-side compressive load exceeding 11 tonnes, ensuring comprehensive travel safety. The cabin features two 14-way adjustable seats and a Dynaudio Evidence Series audio system as well.

The YANGWANG U9 gets the DiLink150 intelligent platform, driven by specialized 4nm 5G chips. Tailored specifically for track driving, it features an intelligent racing assistance system, offering comprehensive track driving services and detailed information on nearly 30 racetracks across China according to the brand.