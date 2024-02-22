BYD Seal Electric Sedan Arrives In Malaysia, India Launch On March 5

The Malaysia-spec BYD Seal is available in two variants: Performance and Premium and boasts a claimed range of up to 570 km

BYD has introduced the Seal electric sedan in Malaysia ahead of its Indian market launch on March 5, 2024. Unveiled at the TRX Exchange by Sime Darby Beyond Auto, the Malaysia-spec Seal is available in two variants: Performance and Premium in contrast to three trims found in many foreign markets. The Seal Premium (Extended Range) costs RM180,430 (Rs. 31.42 lakh) OTR without insurance.

The BYD Seal Performance AWD is priced at RM200,430 (Rs. 34.89 lakh) OTR without insurance. However, it is expected to cost upwards of Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival in India and will compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, although they are not dedicated sedans. In the global markets, it rivals the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4 in the competitive EV space.

The Seal boasts a coupe-like roofline and a short rear profile. The four-door model is an elegant blend of modern design cues and old-school curves. It has an overall length of 4.8 metres, a width of 1.87 metres, a height of 1.46 metres and a wheelbase length of 2.92 metres. It shares the Chinese brand’s e-platform 3.0 with the Atto 3, which is already on sale locally.

It features a large boot of 400 litres volume and 50 litres frunk, kerb weight of just over 2 tonnes and is equipped with an 800-volt electrical architecture. It runs on 19-inch wheels wrapped in Continental EcoContact 6 Q tyres. The Premium trim comes with a single electric motor driving the rear wheels and is capable of 313 PS and 360 Nm.

The 82.5 kWh LFP battery pack with BYD’s famed Blade tech enables a claimed range of up to 570 km in the WLTP cycle while the Performance variant uses twin electric motors with a combined power rating of 530 PS and 670 Nm of torque, to offer a range of 520 km. The Premium grade accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds while the top-end trim does it in just 3.8 seconds.

Both versions are available with a 7 kW AC Type 2 charger taking up to 15.2 hours while the 150 kW DC fast charger reduces the time to just 37 minutes between 10-80 per cent. The interior is packed with features such as leather upholstery, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with orientation changes, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a 12-speaker Dynaudio audio, ADAS, nine airbags, HUD and much more.