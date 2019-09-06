BYD T3 Electric MPV And Minivan With 300 km Range Launched In India

BYD T3 Electric MPV And Minivan are claimed to have 300 km driving range on a single charge; using DC charging facility, it only takes 1.5 hours to fully charge

BYD’s India arm has today officially announced that it has ventured into a brand new avenue by launching its T3 electric passenger MPV and T3 electric minivan. BYD Group from China is the world’s largest electric vehicle producer and has stepped into the Indian market with plenty of hopes. Liu Xueliang, Managing Director of BYD India stated that the support from central government and partners has enabled the brand to realise the local design, Research & Development and manufacturing of electric buses in the past few years locally.

He further said that the company sees a lot of potential in the domestic EV space and the introduction of the two EVs comes as part of BYD’s response to the government’s call on promoting the local marketplace and “make India a Global hub for EVs”. BYD is confident of establishing a benchmark in India’s electric van segment with the eco-friendly T3 MPV and T3 Minivan.

BYD’s initial plans for India include focussing on creating a “more efficient, more reliable B2B and electric public transportation sector,” and the investment in India will be increased gradually to manufacture the electric vans locally. The Chinese brand boasts that its experience of eleven years in the EV field and having global footprint will help it grow in the domestic market.

The T3 MPV and T3 minivan are equipped with features such as keyless entry system, push-button start, music system with Bluetooth connectivity, reversing camera and sensors, automatic transmission and so on. Emphasising safety, the two models comprise of Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electric Parking System (EPB), Brake Override System (BOS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) along with the regenerative braking system.

The all-important driving range stands at 300 km on a single charge and BYD claims that it will take only 1.5 hours to fully charge using DC charger, and the EVs also support standard AC chargers. A single T3 MPV or T3 minivan can save fuel consumption and emissions equivalent to 5 passengers cars according to BYD.

The regenerative braking system will aid in improving the range by saving energy while the Controller Area Network (CAN) bus communication system enables smart management and maintenance. In comparison to conventional minivans, the T3 MPV and T3 minivan can “effectively reduce the cost of urban logistics distribution”.

BYD has also revealed that it is actively seeking local partners. The company has been around for nearly a quarter of a century and has operations in more than 50 countries worldwide. Locally established at Chennai in March 2007, BYD India has invested more than 150 million USD (Rs. 1,075 crore approximately) in its two factories spanning 140,000 sq m with HQ in New Delhi.

It currently has 52 per cent market share in commercial electric bus segment in India and the Indian branch has grown into becoming its South Asia regional headquarters over the years.