BYD e6 Electric MPV Launched In India At Rs. 29.15 Lakh

BYD e6 has a claimed range of 415 km on a single charge and is made available in seven cities in the initial phase

BYD India has made its domestic market debut with the launch of the e6 electric MPV and is priced from Rs. 29.15 lakh for the B2B (Business-to-Business) market. With the 7 kW charger, the hauler can be bought for a price of Rs. 29.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Currently, the electric MPV is made available in cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi and Vijayawada.

As for the performance, the BYD e6 electric MPV uses a 71.7 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack and is claimed to have a driving range of 520 km on a single charge in the WLTC cycle and based on the ARAI cycle, it is said to deliver 415 km. It is capable of generating a maximum torque of 180 Nm and the top speed is rated at 130 kmph.

The MPV has a large footprint with a bootspace capacity of 580 litres. The Chinese automaker says the e6 is capable of supporting AC and DC fast chargers as the latter can charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes while the time taken to replenish back to 100 per cent from zero in the AC charger is yet unknown.

The BYD e6 electric MPV is equipped with MacPherson struts at the front, multilink rear suspension, IPB intelligent brake control system sourced from Bosch with fast response and linear braking according to the brand, a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a CN95 air filter with a medical-grade face mask level of air purification, etc.

Speaking on the launch, Shrirang Joshi, Sales Head- Electric Passenger Vehicle, BYD India Private Limited said, “We are extremely happy to finally bring our globally tested All-New e6 to the Indian market. Focusing on safety, reliability, interior space as well as economic viability, we feel that the All-New e6 will be a hit in the Indian B2B market.”

The company claims that it has focused on improving the driving experience with best-in-class features, and driving comfort. The total cost of ownership, although not specified, will benefit customers and the segment overall said BYD. It has a standard warranty of 3 yrs/1.25 lakh km, battery cell warranty of 8 yrs/5 lakh km and traction motor warranty of 8 yrs/1.50 lakh km.

The equipment list in the BYD e6 MPV boasts LED DRLs, LED rear combination lamps, six-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats, leather seat upholstery and so on.