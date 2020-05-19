Buy A Mahindra SUV Now & Pay In 2021; New Finance Schemes Announced

You can buy a new Mahindra vehicle now and pay next year or else you can opt for 90 days moratorium and 100 per cent on-road financing

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced in an official statement a wide range of new finance schemes to attract customers during these difficult times. They include personalised offerings to ensure peace of mind for the discerning Mahindra consumers by delivering financial flexibility and urging them to own desired Mahindra vehicle how they wanted.

The homegrown UV specialists is providing various financial schemes through different financial institutions. For doctors, Mahindra is offering 50 per cent fee waiver and the option to buy now and pay after 90 days moratorium. For police officials willing to own a Mahindra vehicle can avail high funding scheme.

Talking about the new finance schemes, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division said: “The introduction of these unique financing schemes is one more step by Mahindra to support its customers during these challenging times. The bedrock of each one of our schemes is to provide financial flexibility and peace of mind to our customers. Together with the various digital interventions which Mahindra has recently announced both in its sales and service, these offerings will provide our customers with a holistic buying and owning experience for a Mahindra vehicle”.

Pickup Vehicle Owners (ESP) can own a BSVI Mahindra Pickup and pay the same EMI as the earlier BSIV vehicle. For SUVs, the flexible schemes meant that the customer can own the vehicle today and start paying the EMI in 2021. Otherwise, the 90-day moratorium can be utilised by owning the SUV today and paying the EMI after three months. The company also enables up to 100 per cent on-road funding for its SUVs.

For women, 10 bps (basis points) discount on the rate of interest is also available. Additionally, balloon and step up EMI offerings lower monthly payments. They enable first three low EMI, pay 50 per cent less EMI for three months for every year of the total tenure, and 25 per cent loan payment at the end of the loan deal to make the buying options easy for customers.

The EMI rates start as low as Rs. 1,234 per lakh and the highest loan tenure allows for the repayment of loan after 8 years and the lowest interest rates start from as low as 7.75 per cent. There will also be no prepayment/foreclosure charges from the very first day and taxi funding is also provided for a wide range of Mahindra SUVs.

Mahindra has lined up a number of new launches including the second generation Thar in the coming weeks. The all-new Scorpio and XUV500 will arrive next year and they will have a long list of upgrades inside and out to address the growing competition in the SUV space.