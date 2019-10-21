Bumper Diwali Discounts On SUVs – Brezza, CR-V, Duster, Endeavour

Car brands are offering huge discounts across their SUVs during this Diwali season to attract new customers into their fold

The whole of the Indian automotive industry is going through a rough patch for more than a year and the carmakers are doing their best to grab more sales volumes. One of the main strategies has been offering discounts and the SUV segment is getting benefitted by that largely as you can see here.

Ahead of Diwali when the buying sentiments will generally be on a positive note, auto brands have come up with lucrative offers. As for Honda’s CR-V, the four-wheel-drive version is sold with a massive cash discount of Rs. 5 lakh. The two-wheel-drive CR-V, on the other hand, can be bought with Rs. 4 lakh cash discount.

The Tucson competing against the likes of Jeep Compass is sold with Rs. 1.25 lakh cash discount and Rs. 75,000 exchange bonus taking the total to Rs. 2 lakh. The Corporate Edition of the premium Tiguan is retailed from Rs. 22.99 lakh now after discounts while the popular Ford Endeavour gets up to Rs. 2 lakh cash discount in Delhi-NCR dealer level for the manual variant.

SUV Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Honda CRV 4WD Rs. 5,00,000 Honda CRV 2WD Diesel Rs. 4,00,000 Hyundai Tucson Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 Volkswagen Tiguan Now from Rs 22.99 Lakh for Corporate Edition Ford Endeavour MT Rs 2 Lakh As Dealer Level in Delhi / NCR Jeep Compass Rs. 1,50,000 to 1,75,000 on Select Model Variants in Delhi, NCR Mahindra Alturas Rs. 37,000 + Rs. 19,000 (Accessories) + RS.15,000 (Corporate Discount) + 5Year Warranty Rs.50,000 Maruti S Cross Rs 50,000 + Rs. 10,000 (Corporate Discount) + 5 Year Warranty Rs. 30,000 Honda BRV Rs 1,10,000 Renault Captur Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Discount) Rs. 1,00,000 Toyota Fortuner Rs. 1,00,000 as Dealer Level Discount in Delhi / NCR Mahindra XUV500 Rs, 40,000 + Rs. 10,000 ( Accessories) + Corporate Rs. 45,000 Mahindra Scorpio S9,S11 Rs. 39,000 + 10K (Accessories) + Corporate + Dealer End Benefits on Insurance) Rs. 34,000 Maruti Brezza Rs. 45,000 + Rs 7000 Corporate + 5 Year Warranty worth Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Hyundai Creta 1.6 Rs 50,000 + Additional 4th Year Warranty and RSA + Dealer End Insurance OD Premium Saving Rs. 30,000 Renault Duster Pre Facelift Rs 1 Lakh Benefits including Exchange on 110 PS

The Compass can be had with up to Rs. 1.75 lakh cash discount for select models in Delhi-NCR and the Mahindra Alturas G4 is offered with Rs. 37,000 cash discount, Rs. 19,000 on accessories and RS. 15,000 on corporate discount along with a warranty of five years and Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus.

The S-Cross can be purchased with Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate discount, and 5-year warranty alongside Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus. The pre-facelifted Renault Duster gets Rs. 1 lakh benefits including exchange bonus on 110 PS variant while the new model has up to Rs. 1 lakh exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

The Fortuner gets Rs. 1 lakh dealer level discount in Delhi/NCR. The XUV500 and Scorpio (S9 and S11) are offered with up to Rs. 95,000 and Rs. 83,000 discounts, benefits and other schemes respectively.

The Vitara Brezza comes with Rs. 45,000 cash discount, Rs. 7,000 corporate bonus, 5-year warranty worth Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. The Creta features Rs. 50,000 cash discount, additional fourth-year warranty and RSA along with dealer end insurance OD premium saving and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus.