Bumper Diwali Discounts On SUVs – Brezza, CR-V, Duster, Endeavour

Car brands are offering huge discounts across their SUVs during this Diwali season to attract new customers into their fold
The whole of the Indian automotive industry is going through a rough patch for more than a year and the carmakers are doing their best to grab more sales volumes. One of the main strategies has been offering discounts and the SUV segment is getting benefitted by that largely as you can see here.
Ahead of Diwali when the buying sentiments will generally be on a positive note, auto brands have come up with lucrative offers. As for Honda’s CR-V, the four-wheel-drive version is sold with a massive cash discount of Rs. 5 lakh. The two-wheel-drive CR-V, on the other hand, can be bought with Rs. 4 lakh cash discount.
The Tucson competing against the likes of Jeep Compass is sold with Rs. 1.25 lakh cash discount and Rs. 75,000 exchange bonus taking the total to Rs. 2 lakh. The Corporate Edition of the premium Tiguan is retailed from Rs. 22.99 lakh now after discounts while the popular Ford Endeavour gets up to Rs. 2 lakh cash discount in Delhi-NCR dealer level for the manual variant.
|SUV Models
|Cash Discount
|Exchange Bonus
|Honda CRV 4WD
|Rs. 5,00,000
|Honda CRV 2WD Diesel
|Rs. 4,00,000
|Hyundai Tucson
|Rs. 1,25,000
|Rs. 75,000
|Volkswagen Tiguan
|Now from Rs 22.99 Lakh for Corporate Edition
|Ford Endeavour MT
|Rs 2 Lakh As Dealer Level in Delhi / NCR
|Jeep Compass
|Rs. 1,50,000 to 1,75,000 on Select Model Variants in Delhi, NCR
|Mahindra Alturas
|Rs. 37,000 + Rs. 19,000 (Accessories) + RS.15,000 (Corporate Discount) + 5Year Warranty
|Rs.50,000
|Maruti S Cross
|Rs 50,000 + Rs. 10,000 (Corporate Discount) + 5 Year Warranty
|Rs. 30,000
|Honda BRV
|Rs 1,10,000
|Renault Captur
|Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Discount)
|Rs. 1,00,000
|Toyota Fortuner
|Rs. 1,00,000 as Dealer Level Discount in Delhi / NCR
|Mahindra XUV500
|Rs, 40,000 + Rs. 10,000 ( Accessories) + Corporate
|Rs. 45,000
|Mahindra Scorpio S9,S11
|Rs. 39,000 + 10K (Accessories) + Corporate + Dealer End Benefits on Insurance)
|Rs. 34,000
|Maruti Brezza
|Rs. 45,000 + Rs 7000 Corporate + 5 Year Warranty worth Rs. 20,000
|Rs. 20,000
|Hyundai Creta 1.6
|Rs 50,000 + Additional 4th Year Warranty and RSA + Dealer End Insurance OD Premium Saving
|Rs. 30,000
|Renault Duster Pre Facelift
|Rs 1 Lakh Benefits including Exchange on 110 PS
The Compass can be had with up to Rs. 1.75 lakh cash discount for select models in Delhi-NCR and the Mahindra Alturas G4 is offered with Rs. 37,000 cash discount, Rs. 19,000 on accessories and RS. 15,000 on corporate discount along with a warranty of five years and Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus.
The S-Cross can be purchased with Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate discount, and 5-year warranty alongside Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus. The pre-facelifted Renault Duster gets Rs. 1 lakh benefits including exchange bonus on 110 PS variant while the new model has up to Rs. 1 lakh exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.
The Fortuner gets Rs. 1 lakh dealer level discount in Delhi/NCR. The XUV500 and Scorpio (S9 and S11) are offered with up to Rs. 95,000 and Rs. 83,000 discounts, benefits and other schemes respectively.
The Vitara Brezza comes with Rs. 45,000 cash discount, Rs. 7,000 corporate bonus, 5-year warranty worth Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. The Creta features Rs. 50,000 cash discount, additional fourth-year warranty and RSA along with dealer end insurance OD premium saving and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus.