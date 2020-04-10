BSVI Yamaha FZ25 And FZS25 Teased Ahead Of Launch

The BSVI versions of the Yamaha FZ25 and Yamaha FZS25 have been revealed through an image that was recently posted on the official social media channel of the company

The BSVI versions of the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS25 have been teased online on the official social media channel of Yamaha Motor India ahead of their official launch in the coming days. While both these models were earlier scheduled to launch this month, the ongoing pandemic has led to a delay in the launch of the two motorcycles.

Other than getting updated engines, both the motorcycles also get slightly tweaked styling packages. The updates for the BSVI FZ25 include new headlamp clusters with bi-functional LED units, a negative LCD instrument console, underbelly cowl, and a side-stand engine cut-off feature that prevents ignition of engine when the side stands is attached. The motorcycle will be available in two new colour options – Metallic Black and Racing Blue.

On the other hand, the Yamaha FZS25 will get a different set of updates in the form of

knuckle guards and a new visor that is longer than before. The FZS25 will also get three new paint schemes, which are Dark Cyan and Dark Blue with alloy wheels finished in gold colour, and Metallic White with black coloured alloys.

Mechanically though, except for the emission upgrade, the Yamaha FZ25 and Yamaha FZS25 will remain totally unchanged. The duo will continue featuring a 249cc single-cylinder fuel injected engine, which, in the BSIV guise, belted out a maximum power of 20.6 bhp and a peak torque of 20.1 Nm. The motors will be mated to a five-speed transmission each.

Even the other mechanical components will remain untouched and both the motorcycles are likely to carry forward the same set of telescopic front suspension and monoshock rear unit as the outgoing models. Braking on both the bikes will be courtesy of disc brakes on both wheels along with a dual-channel ABS.

On being launched, the Yamaha FZ25 and Yamaha FZS25 will lock horns with the KTM Duke 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen and Bajaj Dominar 250. Both the models are expected to cost a tad more than their respective BSIV versions.