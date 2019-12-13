BSVI Volvo XC40 R-Design Petrol Launched In India At Rs. 39.90 Lakh

Volvo XC40 R-Design Petrol version with BSVI compliance uses a 2.0-litre turbo engine making 190 horsepower and 300 Nm

Volvo Cars has today introduced the XC40 T4 R-Design petrol version at Rs. 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) and it caters to customers for petrol SUV in the entry-level luxury segment. It is the Swedish brand’s first petrol offering in the entry-level SUV space.

The Premium Car of the Year at 2019 ICOTY is also the 2018 European Car of the Year and is made available with attractive pricing for the R-Design variant. The exterior gets sporty design cues with the presence of the now-signature Thor’s Hammer headlamp, unique LED tail lamp cluster and dual-tone shade.

The interior, on the other hand, has black leather with aluminium trim rendering a good mix of materials for a premium appeal. The only SUV in its segment to have radar-based Active Safety features comes with City Safety with Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, On-coming lane Mitigation, Driver Alerts, Run-off Road protection and roll stability control along with seven airbags.

The XC40 R-Design trim is now powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder T4 petrol engine with BSVI compliance. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 190 horsepower and 300 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the front axle.

Some of the notable features in the 2020 Volvo XC40 R-Design petrol are Harmon/Kardon 14-speaker 600W surround sound, standard leather seats, piano black inserts around the touchscreen with aluminium inserts up front, wireless charging facility, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The SUV is available across all dealerships and it can be had in Crystal White Pearl, Bursting Blue, Glacier Silver, Onyx Black, Thunder Grey or Fusion Red colour options. The equipment list also contains dual-zone climate control system, distance alert, rear and front park assist pilot, diamond-cut alloy wheels and a handsfree powered tailgate.