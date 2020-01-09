BSVI RE Classic 350 Colour-Wise Prices – Stealth Black, Chrome, Signals

BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350 has gone on sale in two new colour options, which include Stealth Black and Chrome Black, prices of the new motorcycle start at Rs 1.65 lakh

After a lot of wait, the BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350 has finally been launched in the market, with prices of the new motorcycle starting at Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new model has gone on sale in as many as five variants that differentiate themselves from each other on the basis of their respective paint schemes and wheels.

Not just this, the motorcycle comes with two new paint schemes in the form of Stealth Black and Chrome Black options. Both these colour options are the priciest of the lot and cost Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) each.

These two new options are even costlier than the Stormrider Sand and Airborn Blue paint options from the Signals theme. Both these models are priced at Rs Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) each. Also, these models have witnessed a price hike of a little more than Rs 11,000.

RE Classic 350 Price* (BS6) Price* (BS4) Difference Classic Black INR 1,65,025 INR 1,53,903 INR 11,122 Gunmetal Grey INR 1,69,791 INR 1,55,740 INR 14,051 Signals Stormrider Sand INR 1,75,281 INR 1,64,095 INR 11,186 Signals Airborne Blue INR 1,75,281 INR 1,64,095 INR 11,186 Stealth Black INR 1,81,728 New Colour New Colour Chrome Black INR 1,81,728 New Colour New Colour

The Gunmetal Grey variant of the BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350 has seen the maximum price hike of Rs 14,051. It now costs Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The reason for the steepest price hike could be the inclusion of alloy wheels. It may be noted that these mag wheels aren’t available on other updated variants.

Out of all the variants, the only other paint scheme to come with alloy wheels is the newly introduced Stealth Black. The most affordable colour is Classic Black with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.65 lakh in Mumbai.

Powering the BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350 is an updated 346cc single-cylinder engine that now comes with fuel injection. The company has also added a new catalytic converter, temperature sensor and O2 sensor to keep emission under a check. The dual spark-plug setup of the previous engine has been replaced by a single sparkplug system. Power figures are yet to be revealed but a small drop from the 20.07 PS-28 Nm output of the previous engine is expected.

Other new updates that the BSVI Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with include a new instrument console that features a low-fuel warning and engine check light. A side-stand inhibitor has also been added while the motorcycle also comes with a dual-channel ABS unit.