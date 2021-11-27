BSA Returning On December 4 With A New Bike; Likely RE 650 Rival

BSA is expected to bring in a retro-themed 650 cc motorcycle to rival Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT 650 amongst others

BSA Company is part of Classic Legends (Mahindra has high stakes in) just as Jawa Motorcycles and Yezdi and it will be relaunched in the United Kingdom on December 4, 2021. It was made official on the brand’s social media profiles and a teaser followed suit saying ‘Return of a legend. We’ve evolved, but our DNA remains unaltered’.

In October 2016, Mahindra Group bought stakes in BSA for £3.4 million. The Jawa motorcycle brand made a comeback in late 2018 by debuting with Jawa, Jawa 42 and Perak while the Yezdi is expected to make a return by the early stages of next year to India. However, the same cannot be said for BSA though as it could be sold only in developed markets like the United Kingdom.

The British company could be working on a range of retro-themed motorcycles sticking to its route with more modern features and technologies. Not too long ago, a mysterious test mule of a middleweight capacity motorcycle was spotted on Indian roads carrying a large capacity single-cylinder engine with familiar mechanicals as Jawa.

It could be the one to have hidden the first BSA motorcycle in a very long time. According to recent reports, an all-new 650 cc powertrain has been developed by BSA and it will start selling in the UK first in small quantity before expanding its wing. The most interesting thing is that the motorcycle will speculatively be manufactured in India taking advantage of the lower costs involved in sourcing components locally.

The upcoming range of BSA motorcycles could be assembled overseas and a dedicated assembly line has reportedly been set up at the Pithampur factory. The all-new BSA motorcycle could be a classic-themed model that could compete against Royal Enfield 650 Twins and the tourers/cruisers from Kawasaki and Triumph.

BSA gained prominence during World War II and it was one of the largest motorcycle makers in the world back then. Classic Legends secured GBP 4.6 million funding from the United Kingdom govt. to establish a technical and design centre as well.