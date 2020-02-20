BS6 TVS Radeon To Be Priced From Rs 59,000, Launch Soon

Prices of the TVS Radeon will be hiked by up to Rs 8,632 once it is updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms

The Radeon is one of the most affordable 110 cc bikes currently on sale in India. However, in order to make it comply with the BS6 emission norms, TVS Motor Company will be hiking its price by about Rs 6,600 to Rs 8,600. As of now, TVS retails the Radeon at a base price of Rs 52,360, which goes up to Rs 56,360 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Special Edition variant with disc brake.

The price hike means that the base variant of the Radeon will be priced at Rs 58,992, the Special Edition variant with drum brakes will be retailed at Rs 61,992, and the price for the top-end Special Edition disc brake variant will start from Rs Rs 64,992, once the motorcycle is updated to comply with the latest emission norms.

Here is the price list of the upcoming BS6 TVS Radeon, as against the current BS4 prices –

Variant BS6 Price BS4 Price Drum Rs 58,992 Rs 52,360 Special Edition Drum Rs 61,992 Rs 54,260 Special Edition Disc Rs 64,992 Rs 56,360

The BS6 TVS Radeon will continue to draw power from the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, that puts out 8.4 PS of max power at 7000 rpm, and 8.7 Nm of peak torque available at 5000 rpm. The engine will continue to come paired with a 4-speed gearbox, however, a fuel-injection system will likely be added to the bike, which could possibly be the same ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) that the BS6 Jupiter comes equipped with.

Apart from the changes made to the powertrain, expect the motorcycle to remain the same. The base variant of the bike comes with a drum brakes as standard, while the Special Edition is offered with both drum and disc brake versions. In addition, TVS could go ahead and offer a full-LED headlamp with a daytime running lamp, in order to justify the price hike.

Upon launch, the BS6 TVS Radeon will continue to compete against the likes of Honda Dream Yuga, Bajaj Platina 110, Honda CD 110 Dream, among other 110 cc affordable commuter motorcycles in the country.