BS6 Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta Complete Price List

The complete price lists of the BS6 compliant Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are given below

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) discontinued a slew of models such as the Etios, Liva and Corolla Altis ahead of the BSVI emission regime that came into effect on April 1, 2020. The BSVI range comprising of the popular Innova Crysta and Fortuner, as well as the Yaris and Glanza, received price hikes and here we have listed the existing ex-showroom prices.

The Innova Crysta has been a resounding success for the Japanese auto major ever since it made its local debut in 2016 while the same can be said for the Fortuner, which is leading the full-size SUV segment for long. The Fortuner gained a substantial facelift in the international markets a few weeks, and it is expected to be introduced in early 2021 in India.

Currently, the Fortuner is sold in 4×2 MT, 4X2 AT, 4X4 MT and 4X4 MT variants with prices starting from Rs. 28.66 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 34.43 lakh for the range-topping 4WD MT (all prices, ex-showroom). The Fortuner is powered by a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder, in-line petrol engine developing 166 PS and 245 of peak torque.

Model Petrol Diesel Fortuner 4*2 MT Rs. 28.66 Lakh Rs. 30.67 Lakh Fortuner 4*2 AT Rs. 30.25 Lakh Rs. 32.53 Lakh Fortuner 4*4 MT – Rs. 32.64 Lakh Fortuner 4*4 MT – Rs. 34.43 Lakh

It is paired with a manual or a six-speed automatic transmission options. The 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, in-line diesel unit kicks out 177 PS and 420 Nm of torque. It is connected to either a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. The engine develops 450 Nm in the AT variant. The same engine will receive a power bumper in the facelift if Thai-spec version is anything to go by.

Unlike the Fortuner, the Innova Crysta is retailed in a wide variant range. Offered in seven- and eight-seater configurations, the entry-level GX petrol manual costs Rs. 15.66 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 21.78 lakh for the ZX AT seven-seater. As for the diesel, the prices range between Rs. 16.44 lakh and Rs. 23.63 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Model (Innova Crysta 2.7) Petrol Toyota Innova GX MT 7 Seater Rs. 15.66 Lakh Toyota Innova GX MT 8 Seater Rs. 15.71 Lakh Toyota Innova GX AT 7 Seater Rs. 17.02 Lakh Toyota Innova GX AT 8 Seater Rs. 17.07 Lakh Toyota Innova VX MT 7 Seater Rs. 19 Lakh Toyota Innova ZX AT 7 Seater Rs. 21.78 Lakh

Model (Innova Crysta 2.4) Diesel Toyota Innova G MT 7 Seater Rs. 16.44 Lakh Toyota Innova G MT 8 Seater RS. 16.49 Lakh Toyota Innova G+ MT 7 Seater Rs. 17.09 Lakh Toyota Innova G+ MT 8 Seater Rs. 17.14 Lakh Toyota Innova GX MT 7 Seater Rs. 17.47 Lakh Toyota Innova GX MT 8 Seater Rs. 17.52 Lakh Toyota Innova GX AT 7 Seater Rs. 18.78 Lakh Toyota Innova GX AT 8 Seater Rs. 18.83 Lakh Toyota Innova VX MT 7 Seater Rs. 20.89 Lakh Toyota Innova VX MT 8 Seater Rs. 20.94 Lakh Toyota Innova ZX MT 7 Seater Rs. 22.43 Lakh Toyota Innova ZX AT 7 Seater Rs. 23.63 Lakh

The Innova Crysta derives power from the same 2.4-litre oil-burner updated to meet BSVI regulations with the help of Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system and a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) while the 2.8-litre diesel motor was discontinued from the lineup. The 2.7-litre petrol engine stays put as in the Fortuner though.