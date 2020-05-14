BS6 Toyota Camry Launched In India From Rs 37.88 Lakh Onwards

The BS6-compliant Toyota Camry continues to use the 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain that generates a combined 218 PS of maximum power

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has upgraded its Camry to comply with the latest emission norms, which has resulted in a price hike of around Rs 93,000 over the outgoing BS4 model, which was priced at Rs 36.95 lakh. Toyota has announced that the BS6-compliant Camry will be offered in a single variant which will be retailed at Rs 37.88 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Toyota Camry continues to draw power from the same hybrid powertrain which has now been upgraded to meet BS6 emission standards. The said powertrain consists of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine coupled to an electric motor. The petrol engine puts out 178 PS power and 221 Nm torque, whereas the electric motor has a max power and torque output of 120 PS/202 Nm. When combined together, the power output stands at 218 PS.

The engine comes mated to a CVT auto gearbox as standard. The sedan is capable of being driven in pure electric mode, pure ICE mode, or a mode that makes use of both. Apart from that, three driving modes are on offer, namely Eco, Normal and Power.

On the feature front, the Camry continues to be offered with a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, an electric sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation function, a head-up display, cruise control, power adjustable steering column, rear sunblind and a three-zone automatic climate control as well.

On the safety front, it gets nine airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and an electric parking brake function. The Camry is offered with seven different paint schemes – Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, Burning Black, Red Mica, Phantom Brown and Graphite Metallic.

While the Toyota Camry has no direct rival in the Indian market as of now, Skoda will soon be launching the BS6 Superb facelift in the country, which the Camry will lock horns with.